Technology Giant Apple Raises Substantial Privacy Issues

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Hackers have claimed security flaws in Apples latest software which enables them to access people’s phone content.



It’s been made apparent that all someone needs to do is to start up the control centre by swiping up from the bottom of the iPhone’s lock screen and open the camera application. Whilst the phone is locked hackers will not be able to view anything when the photo application is opened through it. Having said that the intruders could then launch the clock application from the control centre and hold the iPhones power screen lock button till they see slide to power off button at the top and cancel button at the bottom. Hackers then simply tap on the cancel button and quickly press the iPhones home button twice to start up the multitasking menu.



This then enables them to gain access to the users messages, mail, twitter, facebook and flickr accounts via the sharing menu.



Apple are yet to make a statement on this breach due to contending with two separate glitches relating to the new iOS 7 operating system.



DataWipe, Tabernus solution for erasing all iOS devices including iPads, iPhones as well as android and blackberry.



“DataWipe is brilliant,” exclaims Dan Dyer, VP of European Operations. “The process is clean and easy to use, and our solution can service high volume users in the market, too.”



At Tabernus it’s our mission to help cut down the time and costs that’s spent preventing breaches from occurring. This includes removing all confidential data from storage devices and providing companies with a peace of mind.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk .



Notes to Editors:



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



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For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:

Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: marketing@tabernus.com