Technology Industry Turns to Pinnacle Strategies for Breakthrough Results

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Information Technology (IT) departments face a rapidly shifting landscape that is increasingly virtual, mobile, and global. While the environment becomes more open, it must also be more secure than ever and always ready to evaluate, deploy, and manage the next challenge.



Unlike other business technology management consultants, Pinnacle Strategies is not paid to sell companies a particular set of technology products. Rather, they deliver objective, results-oriented analysis and planning to help industry leaders get the IT results needed, cost-effective, and fast.



According to Mark Woeppel, president and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, “We are passionate about rapidly delivering breakthrough results for IT departments. We combine our performance management expertise, proven process improvement methodologies, and experience with the latest research.”



To learn more about Pinnacle Strategies a new eBook shows how to achieve top operations performance and supply chain performance under the worst conditions. In six months, Pinnacle Strategies helped the clean-up of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill by doubling critical resources, and in doing so saved more than $700 million. Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook, “Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons from a Disaster,” is available for download at www.pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160