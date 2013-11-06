Technology Insecurity Is Unnecessary - You Should've Gotten a Mac

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Because of the nature of my work, friends and families assume that I run out and buy every hot new device on the market. Everyone assumes I read only e-books. Of course, I know every single app in existence by memory. Oh yeah-and I know how to write code for a website, convert books to any e-book platform, and I do graphic design.



It got me thinking of what I call “Technology Insecurity.” Even normally confident, well-versed, down-to earth people have it. No one wants to be like their mom in the 80’s who had to have one of her kids program the VCR. Or like a dear older friend of mine, Judy, who without fail panics every time call waiting goes off: “Wait, Becky, don’t let me lose this call. Wait to hang up!” (Spoken in a thick New Jersey accent).



My brother falls under the normally confident category. After I got my new iPhone, he called and said, “I have an archaic blackberry.” I wasn’t judging at all! It was an unprompted retort. I replied, “It’s not what technology you have, it’s how you use what you already own.”



Isn’t that true about everything in life? Work with what ya’ got? Anyone who does the math will realize that it is not sustainable to own every hot new technology—and this includes the LATEST versions (tablets, e-readers, phones, cameras of all types, the “i-this” and the “i-that,” satellite radio, in addition to countless apps). Add to that all the time spent on social marketing site that is NOT spent earning a living to pay for the multiple devices. You get the picture. It’s a broke-mentality that encourages the epidemic technology insecurity.



So I am starting a movement for leaders nationwide to help me stop Technology Insecurity. I will start with my “I’m-not-as-tech-savvy as you think confessions,” followed by a list of statements that have become pet peeves of mine.



CONFESSIONS:



I upgraded to an iPhone 4, BEFORE the 5 and I fought it all the way. I was too busy to deal with the amount of battery that eats up the iPhone 5. In addition, at the time, the amount of accessories needed have not yet caught up with the new technology.



I still have a Dell. For no other reason than the fact that I am so sick of life’s changes, I just want something to be the same. And I really don’t think anything is wrong with that.



I never owned an iPad and it was an active decision of mine. I read the media coverage for about 6 months before the Ipad came out in 2010. The first model did not have a camera. I really don’t think it was for no other reason than to make it obsolete fast therefore costing consumers more money. I simply cannot support that. I’m used to that from Microsoft so I don’t see Apple as the next best solution.



I have a Kindle Fire. I’ve had it for 8 months and I’m still figuring things out. I’m a newbie to touchscreen technology.



I like to read the actual newspaper. Yup, the one that gets ink on your fingers.



I have a Gmail account but I do not check it. I still use Outlook and find it the most reliable and the most intuitive. This is actually a topic I could go on and on about. I have found a serious problem with people’s organizational skills since Gmail has been created. Early in my career, someone losing one of my emails was a rare occurrence. Now, it happens daily.



I have trouble with the remote controls in our house. My fiancée is responsible for turning the TV and cable on and off.



RANTS:



I am responsible for my inbox and you are responsible for yours. Send me as many emails as you want. It’s up to me whether I read them and respond or not.

Sub-rant: That includes subject lines. I do not know what your search terms are. I have not even optimized my website quite yet.



Why would I store my passwords in an app that I have to remember the password for and if someone finds my phone, they have access to everything?



Just because you have an iPhone and are pretty good at using it does NOT mean you are “up” on technology. Technology is constantly evolving. Yes, the touchscreen is cool and it is much like a computer but the digital age started many years ago and contrary to popular belief-it is not 100% owned by Apple.



I was upset about my latest computer crash and posted it on Facebook. Someone (and this happens ALL the time) posted, “You should’ve gotten a Mac.” Fascinating. I had never thought of that. And WOW, that statement is so amazingly helpful while I’m trying to retrieve the info from my current computer and salvage some work time. Thanks so much for your “ready-to-help” attitude.



The point is this: we are ALL navigating the murky waters together. I know things you do not. You, I am sure, know things that I do not. I make a choice to wait until the kinks are worked out before investing in a new device. What you decide to do in your technology decisions are yours alone. Let’s not pressure each other and let’s help each other out. Technology Insecurity is unnecessary!



As seen in “Women’s Voices Magazine”: http://womensvoicesmagazine.com/



About the author: Rebecca Crowley

Rebecca Crowley is the Founder of RTC Publicity. She can be reached at: rebecca@rtcpublicity.com or 912-777-6965 (office phone). RTC Publicity is active on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTCPublicity, linked-in (http://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccacrowley) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/rtc_publicity).



About RTC Publicity

RTC Publicity was founded in July 2004 by Rebecca Crowley. Rebecca’s vision was to offer a PR shop that was an ethical and affordable solution for small companies looking to elevate their profile and perfect their branding. Though Rebecca started her career at Penguin in book publicity, the early years at RTC were spent doing consumer and lifestyle PR, servicing fashion designers, the food services industry and internet start-ups.



In 2010, RTC was re-launched as a one-stop-book-marketing shop merging Rebecca’s love of books with mainstream marketing knowledge. Working with RTC is a unique experience. Clients often come out with more than they could have imagined. Rebecca’s visionary ability coupled with her analytical thinking leaves authors with marketing knowledge and resources they can use for their entire careers.



Stay Informed! Get Inspired! That is our mission…