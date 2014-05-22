Technology Research on Cloud Computing Development and Commercial Applications - Data 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Cloud Computing Development And Commercial Applications Market" Data, Analysis And Forecasts To 2019



Ship management models and user productivity suites. There is still space in the market for innovative services that drive expenditure reduction, productivity, and efficiency. What will they be, and who will get them to market first?



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/cloud-computing-development-and-commercial-applications-data-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2019



Through reading this report you will gain knowledge of the following:



a) Analysis of the state of the global cloud computing market in 2014 and a market forecast for the period 2014-2019.

b) Identify how the market operates and which companies are operating in the market, their current products and pipeline candidates

c) Discover how the global cloud market is evolving across the forecast period of 2014-2019 through the examination of global and regional benefits and challenges, particularly relating to political, economic, social, and technological factors

d) Read our interview with 2 key global authorities, as well as 2 new entrants, in the cloud computing market



Only by ordering this in-depth exclusive report will you have full access to the unique findings. This information is not available anywhere else. Find full details of these IT developments and services in this new GMR Data report.



Discover exactly what the industry leaders are doing TODAY -



Within GMR Datas 'Cloud Computing Development and Commercial Application - Data, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019 we analyse the key Cloud Computing and Services in the market today and how they will perform across the next 5 years.



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/205075



Our study focuses on the revenues of the top cloud computing companies. With variable services and pricing models how will these key companies and services fare across the next five years? ONLY THIS UNIQUE REPORT WILL TELL YOU



- IBM

- Microsoft

- Cisco

- Oracle

- EMC

- HP

- Alibaba

- Amazon Web Service (AWS)

- Google

- VMWare

- Salesforce

- Dropbox

- Box



PLUS In-depth country analysis Discover which countries and regions will see the greatest impact of cloud computing operation and infrastructure to 2023?



Exclusive Industry sourced information, not available anywhere else



As well as primary and secondary research sources, GMR Data have interviewed leading Cloud Computing specialists within major IT, R&D, users, infrastructure providers, security and data management organisations. From these interviews we have selected original, exclusive, transcribed interviews with leading specialists in their field This information is not available anywhere else.



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/205075



This GMR Data report is the single tool to equip you with the latest trends in all regional markets and why all stakeholders demand the continued development of Cloud Computing. This report will arm you with all you and your company require to develop, price, launch and market cloud computing products and services today.



With over 100 pages, and over 70 charts, tables and graphs, this dedicated specialist report will ensure you remain equipped and fully informed, to succeed in this competitive market.



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