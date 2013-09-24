Technology Trends in Lubricants Market for Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Bearing Oil and Heat Transfer Fluid Lubricant Applications 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Technology Trends In Lubricants (Mineral, Synthetic, And Bio-Based) Market For Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Bearing Oil And Heat Transfer Fluid Lubricant Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



Synthetic and bio-based lubricants are the major emerging lubricant products. This study highlights and explores key technology trends of synthetic, bio-based and mineral lubricants across a wide range of applications including turbine oil, compressor oil, gear oil, hydraulic oil, heat transfer fluids and bearing oil lubricants. Some of the major qualities that differentiate between lubricants include viscosity index, water separation characteristics, thermal and oxidation stability, low volatility and low carbon formation, and anticorrosion.



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This market research report, analyzes the global consumption for lubricants, estimating and forecasting the market from the consumption point of view. The lubricants market has been segmented on the basis of products, applications and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all product segments has been provided on a regional level for the period 2011 to 2018. Technology trends have been provided for applications to give an overall idea about the latest happenings in the market. A comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been provided in this analysis.



Key applications analyzed in this report include turbine oil, compressor oil, gear oil, hydraulic oil, fire resistant hydraulic fluid, nuclear resistant lubricant, bearing oil and heat transfer fluid, re-refined base oils and nanomaterials based lubricants. Lubricant products estimated and forecasted in this study include mineral, synthetic, and bio-based lubricants. Regional data has been provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



This report also includes Porter’s five forces model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis by products. Some of the key market participants that deal in lubricants include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobile, British Petroleum, Castrol, Chevron, Total and Fuchs. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



The research provides detailed analysis of companies dealing in lubricant, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. Various levels of market segmentation for which estimate and forecast has been provided are as follows:



Lubricants Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Mineral Lubricants

- Synthetic Lubricants

- Bio-based Lubricants



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Lubricants Market: Technology Trends



- Turbine oil lubrication

- Compressor oil lubrication

- Gear oil lubrication

- Hydraulic oil lubrication

- Fire resistant hydraulic fluid

- Nuclear resistant lubricant

- Bearing oil lubrication

- Heat transfer fluid

- Re-refined base oils and lubricants

- Nanomaterials based lubrication

- Other emerging fields



Lubricants Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (Middle East, Latin America, and Africa)



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Table of Content



- Chapter 1 Preface

- 1.1 Report Description

- 1.2 Research Scope

- 1.3 Market Segmentation

- 1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Lubricants Market – Industry Analysis

- 3.1 Introduction

- 3.2 Value Chain Analysis

- 3.3 Market Drivers

- 3.3.1 Increasing automobile demand

- 3.3.2 Reduction in crude oil dependence

- 3.3.3 Regulatory support for bio-based alternatives

- 3.4 Market Restraints

- 3.4.1 Volatility in mineral oil prices

- 3.4.2 Bio–based lubricants cost higher than mineral lubricants

- 3.4.3 Limited application scope of bio-based lubricants

- 3.5 Market Opportunities

- 3.5.1 Increase in R&D efforts to develop new innovative products

- 3.5.2 Soybean and Palm oil emerge as new source for bio-based lubricants

- 3.6 Lubricants market, by raw material

- 3.6.1 Crude Oil

- 3.6.2 Palm oil

- 3.6.3 Castor oil

- 3.6.4 Sunflower oil

- 3.6.5 Others

- 3.7 Porter’s five forces analysis

- 3.7.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

- 3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

- 3.7.3 Threat from new entrants

- 3.7.4 Threat from substitutes

- 3.7.5 Degree of competition

- 3.8 Market Attractiveness Analysis

- 3.8.1 Market attractiveness analysis of bio-based lubricants by application, 2011

- 3.8.2 Market attractiveness analysis of Group IV & V lubricants vs. mineral-oil based lubricants, 2011

- 3.9 Company Market Share Analysis

- 3.9.1 Mineral and synthetic lubricants market, company market share analysis, 2011

- 3.9.2 Bio-based lubricants market, company market share analysis, 2011



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