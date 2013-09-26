Technology Trends in Lubricants Market Is Expected to Reach 42,304.7 Kilo Tons in 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Technology trends in Lubricants (Mineral, Synthetic, and Bio-based) Market for Turbine oil, Compressor oil, Gear oil, Hydraulic oil, Bearing oil and Heat transfer fluid lubricant Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” The global lubricant market was worth USD 44.0 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2012 to 2018. The global lubricant consumption was 35,605.6 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 42,304.7 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2012 to 2018.



Click Here To Download PDF and TOC - http://www.researchmoz.us/technology-trends-in-lubricants-mineral-synthetic-and-bio-based-market-for-turbine-oil-compressor-oil-gear-oil-hydraulic-oil-bearing-oil-and-heat-transfer-fluid-lubricant-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-a-report.html



Increasing automobile demand is expected to fuel lubricant demand over the forecast period. Increasing regulatory support and the need to reduce crude oil dependence are expected to support bio-based lubricant market growth over the next decade. However, volatility in mineral oil prices and high production cost of bio-based lubricants are key challenges faced by industry participants.



Mineral oil based lubricants were the largest product segment and accounted for 96.8% of the overall consumption volume in 2011. Industrial and commercial automotive applications dominated mineral lubricant demand and accounted for 71.6% of the mineral lubricant consumption in 2011. Automotive oils dominated the bio-based lubricant market and accounted for 25.7% of the bio-based lubricant volumes in 2011.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global lubricant market in terms of consumption, owing to strong demand from China and India, and accounted for 40.2% of the global market in 2011. The growth in North America is primarily fuelled by the growth of the U.S. automobiles market. North America is lubricant demand expected to reach 8,756.3 kilo tons by 2018 while Asia Pacific lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2012 to 2018. The European lubricants market is expected to continue to be sluggish for conventional lubricant while simultaneously providing attractive opportunities for their bio-based counterparts.



Browse All Reports By Transparency Market Research - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/transparency-market-research-14.html



Some of the key players in the lubricant industry include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobile, British Petroleum, Castrol, Chevron, Total and Fuchs. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, products and recent developments.



This research analyzes and estimates the performance and consumption of lubricants in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in lubricants. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the lubricant market as below:



Lubricants Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Mineral Lubricants

- Synthetic Lubricants

- Bio-based Lubricants



Lubricants Market: Technology Trends



- Turbine oil lubrication

- Compressor oil lubrication

- Gear oil lubrication

- Hydraulic oil lubrication

- Fire resistant hydraulic fluid

- Nuclear resistant lubricant

- Bearing oil lubrication

- Heat transfer fluid

- Re-refined base oils and lubricants

- Nanomaterials based lubrication

- Other emerging fields



Lubricants Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (Middle East, Latin America, and Africa)



Related Reports -



Global Marine Lubricants Market By Product (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio), By Application (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Etc.) - http://www.researchmoz.us/marine-lubricants-market-by-product-mineral-synthetic-bio-by-application-engine-oil-hydraulic-oil-grease-etc-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html



Marine Lubricants Market by Product (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio), by Application (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, etc.) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global marine lubricant demand was 2,272.6 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 2,852.5 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2012 to 2018. Marine lubricants reduce the friction between operating mechanical components, thereby increasing the output efficiency of machineries, engines and components installed on a ship. The growing shipping industry is expected to augment the growth of the marine lubricant market in the near future.



Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Lubricants Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-synthetic-and-bio-based-lubricants-market-current-scenario-applications-and-market-opportunity-2010-2020-report.html



This study estimates and forecasts the demand for synthetic (mineral oils and chemical oils) and bio-based lubricants in the global market. Synthetic lubricants market has been segmented on the basis of various products including industrial, consumer automotive and commercial automotive lubricants. This segmentation has also been analyzed on a regional level, providing data for North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Bio-based lubricants market has been segmented on the basis of applications such as hydraulic oil, chainsaw oil, turbine oil, metal working oil and so on. Biolubricant demand has also been segmented on the basis of end-use industries such as commercial and consumer automotives. The study analyzes the entire lubricant industry from the demand perspective and market data for all segmentations is provided both in terms of volumes and revenues with forecast for the period from 2013 to 2018.



Lubricants Industry to 2017 - http://www.researchmoz.us/lubricants-industry-to-2017-developing-markets-expected-to-lead-future-demand-growth-report.html



“Lubricants Industry to 2017 Developing Markets Expected to Lead Future Demand Growth”. The study, provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Lubricant Industry and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and concerns around the globe. The report provides forecasts for the Lubricant Industry to 2017. The report also provides forecasts of Global Lubricant Demand to 2017 by market and by product. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/