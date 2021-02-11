VoiceAmerica Host, Technology Expert & Author Dr. Sharon Jones Visits with CEO Aman Agarwal

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the availability of the "Coding the Future with Dr. Sharon Jones" radio show and podcast. In this episode Dr. Jones visits with well-known technology expert and Thought Leader Aman Agarwal, Sanpram Transnational founder and CEO, as they breakdown the value of continued learning through both formal and informal methods. To listen now please visit the VoiceAmerica Business Channel (www.voiceamerica.com) and access the Podcast now at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128575/being-a-student-of-your-craft . Please join Dr. Sharon Jones weekly show "Coding the Future with Dr. Sharon Jones" on VoiceAmerica Business Channel Wednesday at 11 AM Pacific Time and for Podcast Library https://thedotconsulting.co/coding-the-future .



Dr. Sharon Jones, Author, Radio Host, and Technology Expert commented "One of the things Aman mentioned was the importance of growing in your technical skills because technology will be an integral part of everything we do moving forward. The value of this cannot be underscored."



Aman has built SANPRAM to be the world's leading education company for technical fluency. In our episode today we dive in to our passion of education and being a continual learner. Aman chats about the impact of following your passion as a guide to learning in technology. He and I both share the thought that you must identify your strengths first, then continue to grow and develop. Aman's background as an engineer has given him insight into the technical needs and his excitement to work with others elevates his ability to teach."



Dr. Jones continued, "Interviewing Aman was very natural and organic because we share our passion for helping others to find their technical genius. We talked about continuous learning, always being a learner, which can come through formal or informal learning (coursework, journals, articles, social media, podcasts), and how to apply it to your career journey'"



"I appreciate the Technology Thought Leader Aman Agarwal for joining the program today. My listeners are in for a treat." – Dr. Sharon Jones.



About Dr. Sharon Jones

Dr. Sharon Jones, Ed.D is the founder and CEO of the dot consulting and The Dottie Rose Foundation, where she leads and implements technology focused education and innovation. Dr. Jones has found her passion in education and has served as a Career and Technical Education teacher in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and Wake County Schools as well as a Sr. Technical Trainer with Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC). Additionally, she is a well-known industry teacher, trainer, and mentor working for organizations with like-minded missions and has taught courses in computer programming, web design, eCommerce, Computer Science Principles and SAS programming. https://thedotconsulting.co/. Please join Dr. Sharon Jones weekly show "Coding the Future with Dr. Sharon Jones" on VoiceAmerica Business Channel Wednesday at 11 AM Pacific Time and for Podcast Library https://thedotconsulting.co/coding-the-future/



About Aman Agarwal

This is Aman, CEO and Founder of SANPRAM. As an engineer he has worked on self-driving trucks, computer vision for robot assistants, and AI-enabled brain-computer interfaces. He was also a B2B sales executive for two tech startups both worth >$1 billion.



Aman has received worldwide recognition for his teaching. His essays explaining cutting-edge AI technologies to non-engineers have been widely discussed in the media, and he has given guest lectures on AI to fine arts students in Japan. He has a Masters degree in Systems Engineering from Cornell University, USA.



https://sanpram.com/teaching/



About VoiceAmerica

