TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain TechTarget officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



TechTarget Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue fell from $105.50 million in 2011 to $99.99 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $4.69 million to $4.02 million.



Shares of TechTarget Inc declined from as high as $8.91 per share in April 2011 to as low as $4.00 in August 2012, respectively $4.11 in November 2012.



The Total compensation of certain top officials at TechTarget Inc increased significantly between 2011 and 2012. For instance, the Chairmand and CEO’s total pay increased from over $736,000 in 2011 to over $3.12 million in 2012, the CFO’s total compensation rose from over $592,000 in 2011 to over $1.32 million in 2012, the President’s total pay rose from over $543,000 in 2011 to over $2.23 million in 2012, and the COO’s total compensation increased from over $394,000 in 2011 to over $2.23 million in 2012.



Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) closed on May 17, 2013 at $4.44 per share.



