Techvedic Technologies Janakpuri Moves to Cloud-Based Software-as-a-Service Platform

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Techvedic Technologies Private Limited Delhi has announced its application of the cloud-based software-as-a-service integrated business management platform that went into effect on April 01, 2013.



The previous platform which Techvedic Technologies Janakpuri used was LogMeln. However, the company’s rapid growth due to its one-stop on-demand technical solution approach has pushed their customer base beyond 75,000. Techvedic Technologies Delhi feels that the new cloud-based software-as-a-service technology will allow them to more effectively serve their customers, which is a major goal of the company.



The newly applied platform focuses on integrated business management and has been designed by the trusted technological solutions providers Microsoft and NetSuite.



The Managing Director for Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD Delhi Tech Support and Marketing Division, Anurag Sharma, commented on the switch by saying, “Actually, we desire to closely monitor the pulse of our customers by collaborating and engaging with them in real time. By doing so, we endeavor to better customize our services to be more accountable, responsive, and results-oriented.”



The newly applied cloud-based software-as-a-service platform is quite advantageous from a customer standpoint. Business experiences gained by customers are transparently relayed via the software across various verticals such as sales and order management, renewals, upsales, and support. More info can be obtained from Techvedic Technologies LinkedIn.



“We are quite hopeful of the CRM automation and believe that it will allow us to better understand our customer’s demands as well as increase business by simplifying the modus-operandi. New abilities which the software allows us include sales forecasting, order management, commissions, quotes, and more,” adds Sumit Ruhela, the VP of Business Development for Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD Delhi.



Techvedic Technologies Private Limited Delhi also expects to not only better serve their large customer base, but to also further win their confidence leading to more long-term relationships by using the software-as-a-service platform’s secure channel to share information and communicate in real-time.



Tech support for both software and hardware solutions have been the priority of Techvedic Technologies Delhi since its conception in 2009. Their tech support services can be accessed either online or by scheduling onsite visits. This on-demand approach has led to the company’s rapid growth. See Techvedic Technologies LinkedIn for more details.



