Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD Brings Online Apps to the US & UK Markets

New Dehli, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Techvedic Technologies Delhi has announced the opening of their online applications store that serves customers in the US and UK markets. The internet store went live on March 02, 2013.



Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD is a major player in the tech support industry and has gained popularity due to its on-demand approach to technical support to both in-home and business customers. The opening of their new online apps store further complements their mission of making on-demand technology more enjoyable.



The main domain for the new apps store can be found at the Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD address of www.techvedic.com with a subdomain for UK users found at www.techvedic.co.uk. At these sites, users can not only download select computer software, but they can also order certified and recommended computers, notebooks, laptops, imaging devices, and printers.



Currently, the Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD address for the US store at www.techvedic.com offers such software as Microsoft Office 2010 Pro, Microsoft Windows 8 Pro Upgrade, and QuickBooks Pro 2013. The UK website currently offers such software as Microsoft Office 2010 Pro, Microsoft Windows 8 Pro Upgrade, Microsoft Office Professional 2013, Norton Internet Security 2013, and QuickBooks Pro 2013. However, more products are scheduled to be added to Techvedic Technologies Delhi online stores soon. Visitors can watch for updates by following Techvedic Technologies Facebook or Techvedic Technologies Twitter.



The Managing Director of Techvedic’s Tech Support and Marketing Division, Anurag Sharma, commented about the store opening, “The purpose of our online apps store is to provide our customers with convenient and risk-free hardware and software shopping.” He also assures consumers the all products received from Techvedic will have passed rigorous evaluation and assessment to meet the expectations of its customers.



Techvedic also provides customers with reviews on the latest hardware and software products and solutions at its recently launched website, Rigviews. The company has pursued ambitious goals by entering the tech support industry via its impressive on-demand approach and then moving boldly into the competitive field of e-commerce.



Referring to its lofty mission, Sumit Ruhela, Vice President of Business Development at Techvedic said, “We are committed to providing the very best computing solutions and products to users at the best possible prices via an informative and on-demand approach.”



About Techvedic Inc

Techvedic Inc, founded in 2009, offers both onsite and online on-demand tech support on a subscription basis so that individuals and businesses alike can operate at peak performance and better explore business opportunities or entertainment pleasures through technology. More information about the company can be obtained by following its accounts on Techvedic Technologies Twitter and Techvedic Technologies Facebook.



Name: Techvedic Technologies

Location: New Delhi, India

Website: http://www.techvedic.org/

techvedictechnologies@gmail.com