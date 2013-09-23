Techvocate Launches the Very Latest in Mobile Discount Coupons

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Technology is now an essential part of everyday life in the developed world, and no market has more excitement or profitability than the mobile sector, where technology giants battle it out to have the best-selling mobile device that becomes the first thing we see in a morning and the last thing we see at night. Techvocate is a website for technology’s most ardent fans, aggregating news stories from around the world about the latest developments, which also pools together discount codes from across the web to offer its readers the best deals on all manner of technology.



Now, they have turned their hand to mobile discounts, and have launched a special section for Boost Mobile discount codes (http://techvocate.org/boost-mobile-promo-code/). The promo codes offer all manner of useful extras for those looking to subscribe to a Boost Mobile account, whether a pay monthly or pre-pay account, offering a wide variety of incentives including free phones or bonus minutes and data.



The Boost Mobile promo codes are listed in order of how recently they were discovered, and the codes come with a full explanation as well as detailed background on the company itself and their available plans, so customers can evaluate how to get the best deal for their needs using the vouchers.



A spokesperson for Techvocate explained, “Here at Techvocate we understand that mobile technology is the future, and that’s why we were keen to find and collate all the best offers from Boost Mobile into a single article so that individuals considering a Boost Mobile purchase would be able to consider making huge savings through these coupon codes, available for only a limited time. We currently have fourteen active promo codes for Boost Mobile, all of which offering tempting offers that vary depending on a user’s need- whether it’s a new or second hand phone, more data, minutes or texts.”



About Techvocate

Techvocate is a portmanteau of technology advocate, supporting technology and tech lovers by aggregating tech news from the best sources on the web and providing users with discount codes, coupons and promo codes on a wide variety of tech supplies including computers, mobile phones and portable devices. They currently offer discount codes for Boost Mobile purchases ranging from new phones to minutes and texts. For more information, please visit: http://techvocate.org