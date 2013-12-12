Teconisy Announces Price Drop for Russian Mobiles

Aachen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The modern world is becoming smaller all the time. Globalization, technical and scientific innovations have brought significant changes in all fields of our daily living, bringing in our lives news joys and challenges. Today people suffer from greenhouse and climate change effects, but at the same time they have the opportunity to visit and see hundreds of different places all over the world. There are lots of reasons that could make a person leave the motherland and get to the other side of the Earth. Some people consider that travelling is an important self-development tool, other people do this to learn something new and enhance their professional expertise, others are simply working abroad.



One thing surely remains the same for all these people – their beloved ones are not with them: their mothers, fathers and grandparents are living in other countries and one could not come and see them. Gladly, the achievements of the information technologies have partly solved this issue. Today, there are lots of ways to communicate with a person living somewhere in Venezuela while you live in Brussels – Skype, Voipwise, CallsFreeCalls and many others. The competition on this market is tremendous and you must be careful to choose the best option offering the best quality communication for an affordable price. At this point we would like to introduce you Telecommunication is Easy (wider known as Teconisy ). Today, this is the cheapest way to make calls all over the world via Internet benefitting of a quality comparable to the fixed-line quality – with us you will be able to feel each nuance of laughter of your beloved or every single note of joy in the voice of your mother, as well as they in yours! With our help you will be able to speak to your relatives whenever you need this, to do business in all corners of the world, being in touch with your partners 24 hours a day and tackle hundreds of new opportunities daily!



Premium Quality at Affordable Rates



Cheap VoIP calls represent a great alternative to other distance communication means. They have certain drawbacks, but the benefits will surely exceed your expectations. The option “callthrough” will allow you making calls even with no Internet connection by means of your cellular, you will benefit of call forwarding and voicemail services, you can use your own old phone to make cheap international calls just using an adapter and many other features – to find out more about these please access www.teconisy.com/en



The high level quality is frequently an issue for many software programs, worthwhile apps are often hamstrung by echo or other technical problems impeding you from actively engaging into discussion. You won’t have these problems with us because the technological approach we use will save you from this and will let you enjoy the discussion – our software for VoIP setup will work as stable as you can only imagine. A really pleasant detail is that our services are cheaper than our competitors’ solutions, there are no adjustment fees and no special requirements to the usage of services, you just have to register for free, install the software for calling, buy credit and voila, you’re in!



Cheap VoIP Calls for Russian Mobiles at Only 4.10 ct.



We quickly develop and expand; our services become more and more qualitative while our prices go down. Today we are glad to let you know about a small gift for our customers. Starting from August, 8th, there had been some slight changes in the rates applied. From now on you will be able to call to such destination as Russia mobiles at only 4.10 ct, isn’t this amazing? You will get premium quality at the lowest imaginable price and will be able to enjoy speaking with your Moscow or Sankt-Petersburg friends and relatives, will be able to make a cheap call to your girlfriend in Novokuznetsk or talk with your father in Khabarovsk. Whatever you want – we will make it possible, because we really care of you!



You and Your Family Deserve Best Quality for Your Money!



CONTACT:

Contact person: Alexander Zimmermann

City: Aachen

Country: Germany

Phone: +4924191426199

Email: support@teconisy.com

Website: http://www.teconisy.com