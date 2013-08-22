Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The Columbia Club—Columbia Veteran’s Association has teamed up with the 38th President of the PGA of America, Mr. Ted Bishop to announce The Patriot Shootout—Indiana, a 27 hole Charity Golf Tournament and Black Tie Gala benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation on September 13th-14th, 2013. The goal of the Patriot Shootout—Indiana is to fund a generational scholarship in honor of every Hoosier Veteran who has given their life in defense of this nation.



The charity golf event, hosted by Bishop, will encompass 27 holes of premium golf and will take place at 10 a.m. on September 13th, 2013 at The Legends Golf Course in Franklin, Indiana. Registration is $500 per player and includes the chance to mix and mingle with celebrities, game enthusiasts, dignitaries and members of the military over an exciting game of golf, two Black Tie Gala event tickets and a Premium Titleist Package.



The Patriot Shootout—Indiana will also feature a decadent Black Tie Gala held at The Columbia Club—Monument Circle Indianapolis on September 14th at 6 p.m. The event has secured recording artist Laura Bryna to perform at the soiree, with Nicole Pence Ch13 WTHR hosting the event as the Mistress of Ceremonies.



Bryna is the celebrity spokesperson for the Air National Guard (ANG) and is actively involved with the courageous men and women who serve in America. The music sensation first plunged into the music scene following the release of her smash hit “Make A Wish” from her album “Trying to Be Me”, which went on to become the official theme song for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The songstress is also co-host of “United Stations Radio Network’s” new country music show dedicated to our men and women in uniform, “Serving Your Country.” Each week Bryna lends her assortment of talents as co-host of several segments on the station that Radio Ink Magazine voted as the “Best Country Station in America.”



Key invitees will include the families of fallen Indiana service members who will be presented with scholarships on behalf of the Folds of Honor Foundation. The spectacular events of this charitable weekend will hopefully reach the foundation’s 2013 financial goal of $100,000.00.



The Patriot Shootout—Indiana event sponsors include Chase Bank, Budweiser, World Wide Motors - Mercedes-Benz, Indiana Air National Guard, Strategic Resources Inc., Big Buck Boot Camp, Victory Improvement Professionals, Gary Swift - Century 21 Scheetz, and Full Turn Direct.



For more information and sponsorship opportunities please visit: http://www.PatriotShootout.com or call (317) 426-0091.



About the Folds of Honor Foundation

The Folds of Honor Foundation is committed to serving the families of our military heroes. The vision is for every spouse and child of a wounded or fallen service member to have the opportunity to pursue higher education with the gift of a four-year college scholarship.



As of this writing, 233 Hoosiers have given their lives in defense of this nation since Sept. 11,2001. Providing for others in a selfless manner is the very nature of military service members. For this reason, Folds of Honor is committed to serving the families of our military heroes. We share in their vision that every spouse and dependent of a wounded or fallen service member should have the financial opportunity to pursue higher education. In this manner and with your support, we can present an ongoing tribute to our brave men and women who defend the liberties and peace we enjoy daily. The greatest measure of respect we can bestow upon a fallen hero is to support that soldier's family, by opening our hearts and extending our embrace in the form of an education.