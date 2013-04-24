Teddy Bear Stuffing: Inspiring Children's Book Seeks to Nourish Young Minds with Appreciation for Life

Monmouth County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- While Mark Ensel was unable to play sports or climb trees as a child, his unique perspective developed a rich love for life. Wanting today’s children to enjoy the same appreciation, Ensel is delighted to announce his first published book.



‘Teddy Bear Stuffing: (Angels Here, Angels There)’ isn’t just a storybook; it’s an empowering read that speaks from the heart, to the heart.



Synopsis:



‘Teddy Bear Stuffing’, is a children's picture book, written in rhyming form. Its message reminds us all to appreciate life and find the joy in every moment, no matter it's size. Whether it be a rainbow after the storm, a chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven, or the love of family, the book teaches us to find the magic.



The story is told with humor, blending the profound and the silly. Angels are used to represent happiness and wonder. It's my way of making the intangible, tangible. Each page features an angel, beautifully illustrated by Deborah A. Lennon, some easy to see, and some hidden. Like life, children deserve to know that the joy in the moment is not always easy to see....but it is there. It's also a way to heighten the interactive experience.



As the author explains, his unconventional childhood was in fact a blessing.



“I lived my life, savoring the moments. When others would run inside from a sudden rain shower, I would tilt my head back and delight in the droplets of rain dancing upon my cheek,” says Ensel, who has written several books but is publishing for the first time.



Continuing, “Teddy Bear Stuffing is simple but not simplistic. Filled with wonder and wander, my little book is something I'm extremely proud of. Silly and sweet, shallow and deep. Just like life.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"In today's fast paced life, we don't always take the time to stop and enjoy the beauty of nature and all the small miracles in this world. I added this book to my classroom library and the children enjoy it very much. They love searching for the Angels and ask for it to be read over and over again," says Joanne C.



Susan Mariani also sung her praises; “Teddy Bear Stuffing has quickly become my students' favorite read aloud! Written in rhyme, and accompanied by beautiful illustrations, Teddy Bear Stuffing is the # 1 requested book to take home! Any book that motivates students to read and delivers a wonderful message at the same time, is # 1 in my eyes as well.”



Even with so much success on his hands, Ensel refuses to lose sight of the book’s vital message.



“I want children to understand how beautiful life can be, and that every moment offers us a chance to complain, or celebrate. I'm often frustrated by those who see only the cloud and never the silver lining. Life is a gift,” he concludes.



About the Author: Mark Ensel

Mark, is a writer and designer. He learned at a very young age, to see with his heart, and feel with his mind. His philosophy is simple. Look for happiness, and happiness will look for you. This is the author's first book, but hopefully not his last