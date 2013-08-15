Ted's Pool Now Designs and Develops Custom in-Ground Swimming Pools in Wayne

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Ted's Pools, an acclaimed custom inground swimming pool designer now designs and develops custom in-ground swimming pools in Wayne. This company aims to provide complete satisfaction to the customers with their design and installation procedure. In fact, clients can avail a lifetime warranty on the company's custom in-ground pools.



They provide meticulous care to the custom in-ground swimming pools in Bucks County and other surrounding areas that it builds or restores. Their highly-trained, dedicated specialists oversee every aspect of maintaining the masterpiece, so clients’ swimming pool looks as good as the day it was built. In fact, they are not only concerned till the masterpiece is complete, but the company continues to service and maintain the same.



A spokesperson while elaborating custom-designed in ground swimming pool in Doylestown stated, “We don’t believe in mass-producing hundreds of inground swimming pools each year. We prefer to build a select number of custom inground swimming pools instead. Be among the select addresses that showcase the most beautiful gunite swimming pools on earth. Transform your outdoor living space into something spectacular.”



Ted’s Pool uses most exquisite and enduring materials in their constructions. They thoroughly monitor every detail and building technique while constructing every gunite swimming pool. In fact, this is the reason most discriminating homeowners rely on them for the construction of in ground swimming pool in Buckingham.



Apart from inground gunite swimming pools, the company also specializes in designing and constructing custom spas, ponds – accented with unique water features and offers affordable service packages on new and restored in - ground swimming pools.



About Ted Pools

The company Ted Pools, with over 30 years of expertise, creates the perfect outdoor retreat-hand-designed and carefully installed custom in-ground pools at Wayne and Bucks County by Ted Tretiak and Peter Fienberg. Ted and Peter personally oversee every detail of any project-from the initial consultation to the final drop of crystal-clear water. The skilled project managers provide a one-on-one supervision throughout the construction- obtaining proper permits, keeping the project on schedule and answering any questions that customers may have along the way.



For more information, please visit: http://tedspools.net



Contact:

Phone: -610-359-1301