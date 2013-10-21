Ted's Pool Offering Perfect in Ground Swimming Maintenance Services in Pennsylvania

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Ted's Pools, one of the renowned swimming pool installers in Pennsylvania also offers the maintenance services for the in ground swimming pools. The company further provides the clients with a complete 24/7 service and a lifetime warranty.



Amid the company's 24/7services and the lifetime warranty, lays the dedication of the Ted's highly trained, dedicated specialists, who as per the spokesperson, “oversee every aspect of maintaining the swimming pool, so that it always looks as good as the day it was built.”



He adds, “Your gunite pool will be ready whenever you need it in the event of a big party or bash. It means properly securing the inground swimming pool after the last splash of the summer and inspecting it in the harshest days of winter.”



For those whose pools are outdated and require an immediate restoration, Ted's Pools offers the most appealing services of restoration of in-ground swimming pools in Bucks, Doylestown, Buckingham, and the rest of the Pennsylvania. The company also attaches the mentioned maintenance services along with its restoration services, making sure to always be alert in time the pool requires repair.



The maintenance services offered by Ted's Pools also come with its new in-ground swimming pool construction services along with the construction services of spas and ponds. One can contact Ted's Pools anytime of the year to avail the mentioned services. Despite of offering the services at the most affordable rates, the company also provides financing options, using his arrangements with banks throughout Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delware.



About Ted’s Pools

Ted’s Pools offers hand-designed and carefully installed custom in ground pools by Ted Tretiak and Peter Fineberg, creating the perfect outdoor retreat for their clients. With over 30 years of expertise Ted and Peter personally oversee every detail of the project right from the initial consultation to the final drop of crystal-clear water. To know more about their services, please visit http://tedspools.net



Contact Address: 5046B West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073 (610) 359 1301