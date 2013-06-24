Ted's Pools Designs Inground Swimming Pools for a Complete Makeover of the Backyard

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Ted’s Pools offers custom designed inground swimming pools in Malvern for a complete makeover of the backyard. Their aesthetically designed inground pools are intended to transform the space into an entertainment area for relaxation and fun that can be enjoyed for years. They can customize pool shapes and designs and client don't have to limit their choices to the standard options.



Their inground swimming pools in Penn Valley can be customized to fit the exact requirement and specification of the client. Their range of In-ground pools can be installed in many different shapes and sizes to fit many backyards, and can range from the simple to more luxurious options. The pool options are available in varied styles, designs and prices ranges to accommodate different client profiles and their purpose.



Their inground swimming pools also add considerable value to the property. Their representative confers “We’ll ensure that your pool always operates at peak performance and looks picture-perfect. We want you to love your custom swimming pool forever. Every Ted’s Pool is backed by a solid lifetime warranty on the shell. Most equipment is also guaranteed for 1-3 years. We offer an affordable service package on new and restored inground swimming pools.”



Ted’s Pools has been redefining luxury outdoor living with their magnificent custom designed gunite inground swimming pool in Wayne. Their skilled project managers provide one-on-one supervision throughout construction right from obtaining proper permits, keeping the project on schedule and answering any questions the client may have.



Ted's Pool create the perfect outdoor retreat offering hand-designed and carefully installed custom inground pools by Ted Tretiak and Peter Fineberg, having over 30 years of expertise. Ted and Peter personally oversee every detail of the project from the initial consultation to the final drop of crystal-clear water. Once they complete the masterpiece they continue to provide all sort of maintenance service and let their client to enjoy the luxury for the rest of their life.



