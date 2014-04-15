Ted's Pools Founders Continue Membership in Genesis 3 Design Group Ongoing Education

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Ted Tretiak and Peter Fineberg of Ted’s Pools are continuing their membership in the Genesis 3 Design Group’s ongoing education. The university’s programs focus on mastery of the business, construction, design, and engineering aspects of the industry. As the only pool designers in the Chester Springs, PA region, the founders of Ted’s Pools are uniquely qualified to perform professional in-ground pool installations and restorations compared to their main competitors. The company stays ahead of the game by learning about the most effective industry practices and working with the area’s most experienced builders and architects. Homeowners who wish to install mind blowing outdoor water based entertainment areas in southeastern PA should look no further than Ted’s Pools.



Tertiak and Fineberg knew their work didn’t end when they first formed Ted’s Pools. They continually learn all they can about the industry and update their business accordingly. As Genesis 3 Gold members, they have completed extensive instruction in drawing, design, advanced fluid engineering, and renovation and remodeling.



A lot of companies build pools. Ted’s Pools gives customers a fully customized product that brings their imagination to life. Mass-producing may wield impressive numbers, but that’s not the game Ted’s Pools is in. By applying ever-changing style and building methods, Ted’s Pools creates high quality and visually stunning in-ground pools. The company uses durable, long-lasting materials for a superior swimming pool. Visit the online gallery to see the artistry Ted’s Pools brings to every in ground swimming pool in West Chester, PA.



About Ted’s Pools

Ted’s Pools is a custom pool designer and builder located in Newtown Square, PA. They offer custom installations and renovations of high-quality in-ground swimming pools throughout the area. Using the latest in pool construction technology, the company creates exciting additions to their clients’ backyards and provides maintenance on all their products.



For more information visit www.tedspools.net.