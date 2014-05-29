Ted's Pools Now Offering Gunite Pool Installations

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Ted’s Pools is now installing Gunite swimming pools in Kennett Square, PA and throughout Chester County. Gunite is a highly durable and malleable material that can be shaped to fit any design the buyer has in mind. This product is sturdier than traditional concrete pools and more versatile than fiberglass or vinyl styles. Contact Ted’s Pools for expert installations and year round maintenance on all products.



Gunite pool construction creates a more solid structure that traditional pools. The standard concrete pool process involves pouring concrete over a wooden framework that holds the shape of the basin. Ted’s Pools offers a sturdier structure with Gunite by spraying the concrete and sand mixture over a rebar framework. Such pools will last longer and require less maintenance.



Customers who choose Gunite will also have more finishes to choose from when it comes to designing the rest of their outdoor living area. Pick from plaster, glass, or pebble finishes and more to coordinate perfectly with any pool decking. Create a unique backyard setting that stands out and combine beauty and function with custom steps, waterfalls, and grilling areas. Visit the online gallery at www.tedspools.net to see what is possible with Gunite.



Ted’s Pools will work side by side with all customers to create a budget plan and timetable that fits their needs. The pool builders in Wayne, PA perform quick, comprehensive installations and will follow up with maintenance yearly and as needed. For more information visit Ted’s Pools online or call 610-359-1301.



About Ted’s Pools

Ted’s Pools is a custom pool designer and builder located in Newtown Square, PA. They offer custom installations and renovations of high-quality in-ground swimming pools throughout the area. Using the latest in pool construction technology, the company creates exciting additions to their clients’ backyards and provides maintenance on all their products.



For more information visit http://www.tedspools.net.