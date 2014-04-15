Ted's Pools Now Offering Year-Round Maintenance for in-Ground Pools

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Ted’s Pools is now offering year-round maintenance for all their in ground pool customers. After installing or restoring a pool, the company performs on-call maintenance any time customers need it. Small problems pop up with pools – it happens, but there’s no reason for concern. Whether a pool has mechanical issues, structural damage, or regular maintenance concerns, the expert technicians at Ted’s Pools are always equipped to put the problem to rest. They will help close up pools at the end of the season or before a vacation, and help reopen it when summer comes or when customers come home.



Ted’s Pools is determined to have their clients’ pools ready right when they need them. Impromptu pool party on the first day of summer? No worries – just call 610-359-1301 and a technician will be out right away to get the pool ready on time. The pool builders in Bryn Mawr, PA are very familiar with their materials and always know how to properly make fixes.



A reviewer on YellowPages.com discussed how attentive Ted’s Pools was no matter how many issues arose:



“We built our pool over the winter and early spring, certainly some of the most difficult conditions for pool building, and things went off without a hitch. Peter and his foreman were always responsive to my needs (and I am needy!) and the pool turned out beautiful. Even after the pool was finished I continued to have good service from the people at Ted's, including the office manager and the field technicians. I would recommend Ted's pool to any of my friends in an instant.”



For more information on the swimming pool designers for Haverford, PA, visit Ted’s Pools online.



About Ted’s Pools

Ted’s Pools is a custom pool designer and builder located in Newtown Square, PA. They offer custom installations and renovations of high-quality in-ground swimming pools throughout the area. Using the latest in pool construction technology, the company creates exciting additions to their clients’ backyards and provides maintenance on all their products.



For more information visit www.tedspools.net.