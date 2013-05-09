Ted's Pools Offer a Variety of Options for Inground Swimming Pools ex: Shape, Size and Style

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Ted’s Pools offer a variety of options for inground swimming pools in Malvern with respect to the shape, size and style. They can install inground swimming pools in many different shapes and sizes to fit any backyard. The pool designs can range from the simple to the elaborate ones. They provide so many styles, designs and prices that there is always a perfect pool for almost every backyard.



Ted’s Pools offers inground pools in Penn valley as well which are all relaxing and ideal for a variety of activities e.g. games, exercise, parties and more. Not only they add more value to the home but also provide cosmetic appeal to the outdoor space. They make sure that the homeowners looking for a custom-designed inground pool should get one with shape, size, and style accommodated as per client's choice.



They are able to help a client create the ideal pool for their family based on available space, how the pool will be used, and the features one desires. They are capable of designing an inground swimming pool in Wayne of any size and shape that a client wishes. Their pool contractors can determine dimensions for the pool specifically based on the size of the available space.



They give their clients a choice of materials options includes fiberglass and concrete, with a wide range of choices in pool liners. With the most well suited inground swimming pools they transform a backyard into a hub for fun and activity. Ted’s Pools offers highly trained, dedicated specialists to design most custom made inground pools for their clients.



They oversee every aspect of maintaining the pool, so that the inground swimming pool always looks as good as the day it was built. Their skilled project managers provide one-on-one supervision throughout construction obtaining proper permits, keeping the project on schedule and answering any questions client may have along the way. Every Ted’s Pool is backed by a solid lifetime warranty on the shell. Most equipment is also guaranteed for 1-3 years. They also offer an affordable service package on new and restored inground swimming pools.



About Ted’s Pools

Ted’s Pools offers hand-designed and carefully installed custom inground pools by Ted Tretiak and Peter Fineberg, creating the perfect outdoor retreat for their clients. With over 30 years of expertise Ted and Peter personally oversee every detail of the project right from the initial consultation to the final drop of crystal-clear water.



To know more about their services please visit http://tedspools.net .