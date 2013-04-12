Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Ted’s Pools offers breathtaking in ground swimming pools to transform an outdoor living space into something spectacular. The company provides a complete pleasure of in ground swimming pool with the 24 hour service and maintenance. It ensures that the pool always operates at peak performance and looks picture-perfect. Ted’s Pools specializes in designing and constructing custom in ground swimming pools for any kind of a landscape setting.



Ted’s Pools offers in ground pool, an introduction to a brand new lifestyle. The aesthetically designed in ground swimming pools in Bryn Mawr make the backyard a great relaxation spot and a place to enjoy informal gatherings and pool parties. The alluring pool designs make pool a special feature of the house and the most appealing one. The company takes a project with intent to design and produce a unique and refreshing in ground swimming pool in Haverford for their client fitting into their budget.



The only thing they want from their clients is to provide them with basic designs so that they can figure out what the client exactly is looking for. The professionals of the company then take those ideas, refine them and develop breathtaking in ground swimming pools in Malvern incorporating the world’s finest materials and technology.



The company has won many awards for their exclusive and innovative designs in the last 30 years of existence in the market. Whatever be the fantasy, one can bring it home with Ted’s in ground swimming pool in Penn Valley.



Ted’s Pools offers highly trained, dedicated specialists to design most custom made in ground pools for their clients. Ted's Pools' every pool is backed by a solid lifetime warranty on the shell. Most equipment is also guaranteed for 1-3 years. They also offer an affordable service package on new and restored in ground swimming pools.



About Ted’s Pools

Ted’s Pools offers hand-designed and carefully installed custom in ground pools by Ted Tretiak and Peter Fineberg, creating the perfect outdoor retreat for their clients. With over 30 years of expertise Ted and Peter personally oversee every detail of the project right from the initial consultation to the final drop of crystal-clear water.



To know more about their services, please visit http://tedspools.net



Contact Address:

5046B West Chester Pike

Newtown Square,

PA 19073

(610) 359-1301