Ted's Pools Partners with Prestigious Local Builders and Architects

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Ted’s Pools has always partnered with the most experienced local builders and architects. The pool builders in Haverford, PA are consistently determined to meet their clients’ high expectations, and therefore only employ the best informed and most well-equipped contractors in the business. Ted’s Pools promises to turn their clients’ ideas into extraordinary outdoor living spaces.



When customers bring their basic ideas to Ted’s Pools, the design staff refines them and makes fantastic in-ground pools a reality. The company makes sure to stay ahead of competitors when it comes to keeping up with the highest quality materials and equipment. Customers can count on finding advanced options at Ted’s Pools that won’t be available elsewhere. Visit the gallery at www.tedspools.net to see some of their award-winning Gunite swimming pools in Chester Springs, PA.



The owners of Ted’s Pools, Ted Tretiak and Peter Fineberg, continually educate themselves about this ever-changing industry. As gold members of the Genesis 3 Design Group, Tretiak and Fineberg have undergone extensive training in a variety of construction methods and learned how to meet the industry’s increasing standards of watershape design and construction.



Customers can count on the best service from top of the line architects for both installations and maintenance. Ted’s Pools won’t get lazy after the initial construction. Yearly maintenance means the same caliber experts who build the pool will come out to inspect and fix it every time. Ted’s Pools architects can have pools ready to go exactly when the customer needs it. Just talk to the staff at Ted’s Pools to determine the ideal design plan.



For more information visit Ted’s Pools online or call 610-359-1301.



About Ted’s Pools

Ted’s Pools is a custom pool designer and builder located in Newtown Square, PA. They offer custom installations and renovations of high-quality in-ground swimming pools throughout the area. Using the latest in pool construction technology, the company creates exciting additions to their clients’ backyards and provides maintenance on all their products.



For more information visit http://www.tedspools.net.