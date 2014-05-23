Teds Woodworking Plans Review by Rebates-Hut Exposing - Thousands of Excellent Complete Woodworking Plans and Projects by Ted McGrath

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Ted’s Woodworking Plans, is a database containing more than 16,000 blueprints and instructions, and several videos related to the process of making different items from wood. It is a very comprehensive, user-friendly guide which includes step-by-step instructions for building various wooden items for people with all kinds of carpentry skill levels. The guide has been prepared by Ted McGrath, after compiling all the tips and tricks of the woodwork trade learnt after 36 years of hard work.



Who is Ted?

Ted McGrath is a world-renowned artist who is known for his spectacular woodworking skills. He holds the membership of the Architectural Woodwork Institute and his splendid woodwork has been displayed at several exhibitions all around the world. Moreover, his work been recognized by several famous newspapers and magazines including the Entrepreneurship magazine, USA Today and NBC. He is also well-known as the author of various books about woodwork, namely; “The Art of Woodworking” and “Wood Projects Made Easy”.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD TEDS WOODWORKING EBOOK



How and why did Ted develop this plan?

Even though Ted’s father was a professional carpenter and woodworker, Ted did not always possess such a high level of skill and expertise related to the woodworking business. However, inspired by his father’s work he was determined to take up his father’s profession and improve his woodworking skills. Ted spent much precious time and money on trying to polish his skills with the help of countless woodworking magazines and guides available in the market, but in vain. It was not until he found a mentor in his father’s friend who was also an expert woodworker that he started to learn the basics of excellent woodworking and worked his way to the advanced skill level.



Following this, several friends and family awed by his woodwork began to ask Ted to build one thing or the other for them. It was when the workload became extremely excessive that the idea of putting together a woodworking instruction guide occurred to him. He realized that anyone with the passion for carpentry could actually create masterpieces on their own if provided with the right kind of instructions regardless of their skill level. Therefore, he put together Ted’s Woodworking Plans.



What does the plan offer?

The plan includes a 200-page instructional manual with numerous tips and methods on how to create a particular wooden item. The preparation of the items has been illustrated in detail with the help of easy to understand diagrams, assembling instructions and the product’s expected final look. Then there are more than 150 instructional videos which explain in detail how to prepare different products. Furthermore, the plan includes priceless help for members who want to start a woodworking business of their own. The members can download the text to their computers or order a DVD version of the manual.



Why is the plan better than its alternatives?

The plan has numerous benefits to offer to its members including:



- Very user-friendly and easily comprehensible

- Works for all skill levels

- Helps polish one’s creativity in terms of woodwork

- Provides the members an extensive access to over 16,000 plans saving their money, time and efforts

- Offers several discount offers

- Provides access to a community of several other like-minded woodworkers



About http://www.tedswoodworking.com

Ted “Woody” McGrath is a master carpenter and woodworking hobbyist at heart. Ted’s Woodworking course has helped thousands of budding carpenters to start their own business with the easy to read and implement woodworking plans. The clearly written instructions are also paired with over 150 separate videos that teach woodworking from the ground up.As of now, the plan is available for only $67 with a 60-days money back guarantee. Furthermore, the plan comes with four extraordinarily amazing bonuses absolutely free of cost, namely; the DWG and CAD Plan Viewer, 150 Premium Woodworking Plan, how to start a woodworking business guide, and the Woodworking Guide.