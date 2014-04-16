Ted's Woodworking Review: Woodworking Plans Guide by Ted McGrath Gets Worldwide Applause

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Ted's Woodworking plans and projects are one of the most searched for phrases in Google although most people are unaware of it. Carpentry is one of the oldest hobbies and one of the simplest businesses to start. The plans and blueprints that are often assembled in magazines or reprinted on blogs can be hard to understand, not practical for a beginner and not advanced enough for an experienced woodworker.



The expense of purchasing custom made interior and exterior home furnishings has risen sharply in the last decade. The price of lumber and labor has now made it more difficult for someone to obtain a custom product. Over a 40 percent increase in lumber has made a negative impact on the housing market. Construction companies that erect barns, buildings and houses have been feeling the sing of higher production costs. Since woodworking requires no college education, a person that can use a saw, sanding block and glue can construct a variety of materials for less than a company with several employees. For more info on easy projects, watch this video.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD TEDS WOODWORKING EBOOK



“We’ve seen an increase in more DIY project builders in the last 12 months,” said Jerry Randolph, Supervisor of Sales for Lowe's in Athens, Ohio.



This comprehensive guide makes beginners begin with woodworking as soon as they purchase Ted’s Woodworking collections. The guide is user friendly and is available in blue prints to direct the readers step wise. Ted’s has also offered bonuses for his customers on purchase of his product which adds further importance to its purchase. Customers get instant access to CAD software which really helps them in creating personal woodworking plans. Moreover, there are videos to access in the member’s area for users to take advantage from. Videos and tutorials have always proved to be more useful than the readable material.



Ted McGrath says that most of the websites and programs related to woodworking plans do not give out useful information. He explains that woodworking is a painstaking and rewarding work. Following a plan helps ensure that the woodworking project comes out the way people envisioned. Before tackling the woodwork, it is important to visualize each step to ensure people get the result they are aiming for.



In this program, Ted has taught people some of the easiest and simple to follow steps regarding woodworking. He guarantees that even a beginner who has never done this before can get this job done easily. Teds Woodworking is a massive collection of more than 16,000 woodworking project plans, blueprints, reference guides, videos, CAD software and much more. This guide is filled with woodworking tips, templates, ideas, wood finishing plans and projects for any level of woodworker. People get to learn numerous woodworking techniques here. This plan consists of a 200 page woodworking guide filled with a number of methods and techniques people can use on their projects, respectively. It also consists of more than hundred detailed woodworking ideas and tips, over 150 video tutorials related to woodworking and also a guide on “How to Start a Woodworking Business”.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD TEDS WOODWORKING EBOOK



Ted’s Wood working plans are a compilation of hundreds of table, chair, and bed plans printed with diagrams to explain every detail clearly to readers. Access to all these features is just a click away from the audience. Ted has made the downloading procedure as easy as possible for his customers so as to face no problems at any stage. Furthermore, $20 is the discounted price for his wood working plans to promote his product in the market.



About www.tedswoodworking.com

Ted’s Woodworking Plans are an effort by master craftsman Ted McGrath. This is a downloadable video that includes more than 16,000 plans to make everyday furniture besides hundreds of tips, tricks and information on woodworking.