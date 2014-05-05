Tee Club Helps Design T-Shirts in an Ethical Way

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- There are many occasions when it is not possible for people to find the tee of our choice. It is always a nice option to get a chance to design the tee that too without much hassle. This process of customised tee proves to be cost effective and at the same time people get the chance to get their favourite tee according to their budget. One of the platforms that have been helping people to design their tees on their own is The Tee Club.



Creating designs of the tee online also proves to be ethical as it saves the manual labour and one is also filled with different options. The platform is filled with different options and one can also choose between different designs already present on the site. It proves to be very helpful for people who don’t know much about designing. The preset designs help them in getting an idea and customize it according to their needs. The process of tshirt printing is much easier and the designing options have been kept simple for the designers. The custom tshirt design can be even made for a specific event or a birthday. People can create designs if they look to gift them to their close ones with something written on it.



People rarely find options to that help them create your own tshirt. This is a simple platform where people can create high quality designer t-shirts. This is a simple platform where one can get unique options to create range of designs at affordable costs. People get the options to either design t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies or the zoodies. People get the option to choose the size that fits them well and get the t-shirt that suits them the most. Design your own hoodie by writing different text or getting some image printed on them. Though these are cost effective techniques the quality is not compromised. Once the person is happy with the designs they can add them to their basket and get it delivered to their preferred location.



There is a Direct To Garment technique used in this platform that helps in getting the t-shirts and hoodies designed at a fixed price. Through this technique people can avoid the problems of paying per image or paying per colour. Through the change garment section people can select whether they want to design a t-shirt or a hoodie. This innovative technique is quite helpful for people who want to get trendy and simple designs that are not found anywhere else.



About The Tee Club

Website: http://www.theteeclub.co.uk/

The Tee Club is a UK based online platform that provides users with an innovative way designing t-shirts. The buyers can simply design the t-shirts with whatever they want to get printed on them and the Tee Club sends the t-shirt to their homes directly.



For Media Contact:

Company: The Tee Club

Website: http://www.theteeclub.co.uk/