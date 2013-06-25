Tee Wizz Golf Booking System Set to Take UK by Storm

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- A new online golf booking system released yesterday promises to deliver increased revenues and reduced admin time for golf clubs across the country. Developed using cutting-edge technology, Tee Wizz combines fully functional booking capabilities with a user-friendly interface. The new system also includes original features such as social integration and a revolutionary five minute process to integrate into existing websites.



Talking about the software, lead developer Dan Kingston said “We looked at a large number of golf club websites and realised that most either had no booking system whatsoever or were using an unintuitive system built on outdated technology. We decided to make it our mission to build a brand new system from the ground up which fulfilled all of the functions expected by golf club owners and players alike. Our solution is far more elegant than competitors – players never have to leave the club website to make their booking.”



The revolutionary online booking system uses social integration not found in any other systems, helping golf clubs reach a whole new audience. Tee Wizz looks set to give golf clubs a real edge over competitors and could well become the market leader for years to come.



About Tee Wizz

Tee Wizz was founded in 2013 by Dan Kingston. Dan studied Computer Science at the University of Warwick before working for some of London’s brightest web companies. Dan also has a strong business background, previously working as an ACA qualified accountant and auditor in Central London.



Tee Wizz believes booking a tee-off time should be easy for everyone involved. By using cutting edge technology and a user-friendly interface, Tee Wizz is the most advanced, modern online booking solution available to golf clubs.



Media Contact

Dan Kingston

dan@teewizz.com

London

http://www.teewizz.com/