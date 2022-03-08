Teen Radio Creator/Producer, Cynthia Brian, Named UnSung Hero by Podcast Magazine

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2022 -- Besides producing and hosting her weekly LIVE lifestyle broadcast, StarStyle®-Be the Star You Are!®, in 2011, through her company, StarStyle® Productions, LLC, Cynthia Brian launched a broadcast, Express Yourself!™ for teens, by teens, and with teens, completely unedited and uncensored under the auspices of Be the Star You Are!® 501 c3 charity. She began by coaching five teens to be reporters and has now coached over fifty adolescents between the ages of 12-19 to be communicators and journalists. Cynthia produces every show, books the guests, coaches the teens to improve their performances, does the publicity, and she does it all without a salary…for FREE!



Express Yourself!™ Teen Radio is now in its eleventh year and has broadcast 620 podcasts. Cynthia believes in the voices and opinions of young people as the future of our world. Her hosts and reporters are asked to make a list of the subjects that interest them, then she finds the guests that will inspire and motivate the teens and listeners. Guests include a global roster of artists, authors, actors, celebrities, sports figures, Olympians, teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, scientists, innovators, teens, and others making a difference. Her goal is to find permanent sponsorship and grants to keep this empowering, positive message program on the air.



Cynthia credits her team of professionals at the Voice America Network for making both programs sound and look first-rate. "After almost two decades broadcasting on the Voice America Network, we are one happy, dedicated family and I share this accolade with them," exclaims Cynthia. With Express Yourself!™ Teen Radio, Cynthia's goal is to give teens a voice so that they can speak up, speak out, and express themselves.



Express Yourself! airs every Sunday from 3-4pm PT on the Voice America Network, Empowerment Channel. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2014/express-yourself



StarStyle®-Be the Star You Are!® airs LIVE every Wednesday 4-5pm PT on the Voice America Network, Empowerment Channel.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2206/be-the-star-you-are



For more information about both broadcasts, visit https://www.StarStyleRadio.com

For information about Be the Star You Are!® 501 c3 charity, visit https://www.BetheStarYouAre.org



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.