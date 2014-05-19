Teen Romance Novel by Bethany Jane Speight Becoming Very Popular with Kindle Readers

Preston, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The wait is over, and the verdict is in. “Perfecto!” “Pure genius!” “Brilliant!” “Joy!” These are just some of the comments 17-year-old first-time teen romance author, Bethany Jane Speight, has been receiving for her valiant effort in writing It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition], a book about one girl’s love with her brother’s best friend.



It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition] is already a popular book on Amazon after a few weeks of it being published.



Bethany, who was unceremoniously told by her English Teacher, she would not achieve anything, much literary greatness, loves every minute of the attention that is now being lavished on her, partly due to her literary success as an Amazon.com best-selling author.



According to the author, It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition tells the tale of Lily, who is in love with her brother’s best friend since she kissed him at her first college party. Now with him in his last year at college, she can’t help but want things to happen, but one drunken night Calloway confesses that he wants to go on a date with her.



Unfortunately, Lilly has just agreed to get him off her back. However, one that leads to another and another. As her life is going perfectly, an old nightmare comes back into her life, which could make everything come crashing down. Can Calloway stay with her through that or will it tear their love apart?



Those who have bought and read the 137-page ebook, It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition], speak very highly not just of the book itself, but also of Bethany’s emerging penmanship.



Here is what some have to say:

Charlie: “Fantastic Book! Must not miss out on this! Definitely worth the read! Fabulous author… I can't wait to see what's next!”



Curtqed: “Really enjoyable and easy reading, good storyline kept me wanting to read more. Well done Bethany, I look forward to reading your next one!”



Jane Marshall: “Brilliant! This was a great read, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I would most definitely recommend it to anyone who loves a bit of a romance. Good job Bethany Jane Speight!”



KC: “Great first book. Loved reading every second of it and hasn't been able to put it down! I would recommend it to everyone! Lovely storyline, easy-reading, perfect for teens! Can't wait to read more!



Mer: “Was asked by my friend to read this book, and so glad I did. I read it in two days. For this to be written by a 17 year old is unbelievable. It had me hooked after the first chapter. Well done young lady (Bethany Jane Speight). Can't wait for your next one.”



People who would like to read some free chapters of "It's right in Front Of You" by Bethany can do by visiting: http://www.amazon.co.uk/Right-Front-Bethany-Jane-Speight-ebook/dp/B00J9OTXV0/



About Bethany Jane Speight

Bethany Jane Speight is 17 year old girl whose just finished her first book 'It's right in front of you'.This book is a romance book, for all ages.