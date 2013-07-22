Gloucester, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Sharnice Jones knows that in life one faces adversity and difficult choices. Her experiences have taught her how to live by a set of priorities. The subject of teen sex should be open for discussion from perspectives other than from idealized or careless points of view. She shares her views on teen sex and her own experiences in her first book, "Success Before Sex". Aimed at teens and young adults the book puts forth the idea that sex should be put in a perspective among a set of priorities along life's path. When a set of higher priorities has been met, education and work goals for example, sex can become a healthy part of someone's life if it is right for them.



She wants to discuss teen sex with people her own age, to foster set priorities to put oneself in a position to enjoy a full and successful adult life. Sharnice Jones wrote her book from the perspective that sex can be difficult for teenagers to openly talk about with adults. She hopes to put herself in the position to share openly about teen sex with people her own age, preventing the misinformation and misunderstanding that often occur when discussing the subject among peers.



She writes from her own experience, using people in her life as examples. When she first started writing on the subject of HIV/AIDS, she asked her family if they knew anyone who was HIV positive as she was looking for someone her age living with HIV to interview. That was when she learned her cousin had been living with HIV for years. Though her cousin is happily married with children Sharnice takes note in her book about how her cousin regrets the choices she made that led her to have to deal with being HIV positive at such a young age.



Teen sex is an issue that brings up many opinions about who should talk about it and when, but there exists very little straightforward discussions of teen sex in public. Teens talk to each other about sex, and Sharnice wants to keep the conversation focused on accurate information including the risks. She encourages any teen interested in the subject who wants to read a thoughtful dialogue about sex from the perspective of a peer to read "Success Before Sex".



ABOUT SHARNICE JONES

Sharnice Jones is a young writer living in New Jersey. In her first book, she details her journey her own choices in order to start a dialogue about priorities among those her own age. She discusses career aspirations, HIV/AIDS, teen pregnancy and the American dream of reaching personal goals.



