Teenage Drunk Driving Accidents-How Will You Save Your Teen from Drunk Driving

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Eight teenagers die each day in alcohol-related accidents. In one year, over 7,000 teens either died or were injured in DUI incidents. These facts about teenage drunk driving accidents are scary, but true.



- Why Teens Drink

- SADD

- MADD

- Adult Role Modeling



Reasons Teens Imbibe Alcohol

There are innumerable reasons teenage drinking and driving occurs. Drinking makes them feel good. It helps them relax in social settings. Often, there’s peer pressure to imbibe alcohol. Additionally, some teens come from tough family situations which they drink to escape from. Driving after drinking too much is a “high” for teens; when they drink and then drive and arrive safely at their destinations, they’ve accomplished something they’re proud of. They don’t realize the danger in that action.



Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD)

SADD started out standing for Students against Drunk Driving, but changed its acronym in recent years to include all destructive behavior. The organization keeps track of teenage drunk driving accidents and offers support and assistance to teens in jeopardy of behaving in this fashion. It provides alternatives to destructive decisions by putting on alcohol – and drug-free activities at which all teens are welcome. SADD has chapters in schools throughout the country, with more developing each day so the “Stay Sober” message can be spread everywhere.



Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

MADD also tallies incidents of teenage drinking and driving, keeps records of changes in statistics pertaining to that behavior, and promotes strong governmental and community intervention to keep teens sober. Brought into being after the DUI death of one mother’s teen daughter, MADD has chapters all over America and is spreading overseas, as well. This association has had great success in changing drinking laws since its inception, and will continue to advocate stricter regulations for years to come.



Adult Role Models

Teens watch their folks constantly, learning from them how to behave. An important tool to prevent teenage drunk driving accidents is for parents to set a good example when it comes to drinking alcohol and driving. If parents host a party where alcohol will be served, they should ask for their guests’ keys upon arrival. Guests should know that they’re welcome to spend the night if they drink too much, and that taxies will be summoned for those wishing to return home without driving. Juice and soda should be offered in lieu of beer and wine, and parents should not get drunk.



