Teenage Drunk Driving - Solving the Teen Drinking and Driving Problem

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Take a look at these teenage drunk driving facts: Out of 100,000 people under age 21 in 2010, 1.4% were killed in alcohol-related accidents. As much as 70% of people between ages 11 and 20 drink alcohol of some sort frequently. Over 500 children ages 10 to 12 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2011. Teen drivers are four times as likely to become involved in an alcohol-related incident as older, more experienced drivers. A startling 23% of teen drivers involved in deadly car accidents had a blood alcohol content (BAC) considerably above the legal limit of .08%. 31% of 15 to 20 year old had imbibed alcohol prior to dying in an automobile accident, and 25% of them were impaired by the alcohol consumed. Pretty scary information, isn't it?



Governments have worked to devise some possible teenage drunk driving solutions. One is the immediate loss or suspension of the teen’s license following his first offense. Probation and community service are some other deterrents to underage drinking and driving. But those consequences occur after a teenager has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. Here are some steps to take before it gets to that point: Talk to children from as young an age as six about the repercussions of ingesting alcohol and driving. Explain to them what can happen –they could cause an innocent person’s loss of limb, irreversible brain damage, or death. Show footage of drunk driving accidents to middle school students so they think about how to behave behind the wheel in a few short years.



The statistics for college students drinking and driving are a bit more shocking. In 2010, the highest percentage of drunk drivers involved in fatal car crashes was people between 21 and 24 years old, a whopping 34%! When a child goes off to college, there is an unspoken expectation that he’ll drink heavily at every opportunity. While a great number of parties involving alcohol are held somewhere on campus, they are sometimes in an older student’s off-campus apartment. This means that the likelihood exists that college students will imbibe beer or wine, then drive, with some terrible ramifications.



