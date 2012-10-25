Teenage Drunk Driving, Ways to Prevent College Students Drinking and Driving

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Look at these teenage drunk driving facts: Roughly 5.8% of teens 15 to 17 years old admit to having driven while under the influence of alcohol in the past year, and 15.1% of people 18-20 admit the same thing. Kids who begin drinking at a young age are seven times more likely to be involved in an alcohol-related accident in which they are the driver. Teen alcohol use kills almost 6000 people each year, which is more than all other drugs combined. High school kids who have imbibed alcohol and then driven a vehicle are five times more likely to drop out of school than their sober peers. When asked, the majority of teens said they believed that they are unlikely to become involved in an alcohol-related incident because they are more careful while driving under the influence than their adult peers are.



Looking to Protect Teenage Against Drunk Driving, Send Request to Get More Info



As a society, what can be offered as teenage drunk driving solutions? Here are just a few answers to this ever-growing community problem. Parents, start talking with children at age six about the dangers of drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel. Take middle school aged kids to talks about DUI so they understand that terrible, life-altering things can result from this thoughtless act. Go online to alcohol abuse prevention sites with teens and encourage them to get involved in groups that support staying sober. Show them sites where a teen died from driving while drunk. Have kids listen to surviving members of a family whose loved one has been killed due to DWI. Do whatever it takes to show teens, particularly, and kids in general that driving while intoxicated is not only illegal, it’s immoral and inconsiderate.



How much is known about college students drinking and driving? Here’s a shocking fact: 3,360,000 students between age 18 and 24 drink and drive each year. 1,825 college students die each year from unintentional alcohol-related injuries. Not only do they drive under the influence of alcohol, they also are physically or sexually assaulted while intoxicated. Because alcohol lowers a college student’s inhibitions, he will make poorly thought out decisions while drinking that may cost an innocent person her life.



Legal-Yogi.com provides free phone consultations with attorneys and financial experts. Find Solutions to resolve your queries online related to Find a lawyer, drunk driving solution, identity theft, etc.