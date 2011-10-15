Teenage School Girl Launches Website to Raise Money for Charity

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2011 -- When faced with the challenge of raising money to attend a school trip, some teens will babysit, mow lawns or walk the neighborhood dogs.



Libby Caseberry, a 15-year-old teen girl from the UK, decided to go the extra mile and start her own website that would take her love of fashion and style and turn it into a way to earn funds for an upcoming charity trip.



Going Out Dresses was recently launched as a way for Libby to help raise money for her World Challenge Trip to South America next year, where along with other students from her school, she will help the Kichwa community of Chichicorumi in Ecuador to sustain their way of living.



“To go on the trip I need to raise £5,000 to cover my contribution to the fundraising and I have been trying to raise the money every way I can. It’s not easy when you are only 15,” Libby said.



“A family friend suggested I also set up a website to try and help with my fundraising. So after a lot of thinking I decided to make one about one of my favourite things, finding the right dress for a night out—a.k.a., going out dresses.”



The website features dozens of styles of dresses that are perfect for a fun evening out with friends. From babydoll dresses to strapless to maxi and much more, anyone who is looking for cheap going out dresses is sure to find the perfect choice.



Using the website is easy; simply log on and choose from one of the many different styles of going out dresses listed across the top of the home page.



For example, clicking on “One Shoulder Dresses” brings up just under 300 available styles of these types of going out dresses, including a blue one shoulder dress for £10 or the red corsage one shoulder dress for £14.



As Libby explained, clicking through from the website to purchase one of the hundreds of dresses she features will allow her to make a commission from the shop that sells it.



“I hope to work on this site every day researching and adding dresses as I find them, making it as easy as possible for you to find the right dress for you.”



About Going Out Dresses

