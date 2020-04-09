Teenage Singer Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Debut Album!

Plainwell, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Lucy Lowis is a Michigan based aspiring American music artist, and she has proudly announced the launch of her debut music album. The album is titled Seventh Cycle Soul, and it will be independently released by Lucy. Moreover, the teenage music artist has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and she is welcoming generous pledges and donations.



"In this album, I am tentatively planning to include 12-14 original songs and I have nearly completed recording and mixing." Said the singer Lucy Lowis, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The passionate 15 year old musician spent most of her childhood in her father's recording studio and is no stranger to music.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/lucylowis/debut-album-seventh-cycle-soul-for-lucy-lowis and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and release of this independent music album by Lucy Lowis. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000, and the musician is offering a wide range of rewards for the backing community. CDs of the album are being offered as a reward with nationwide shipping across the United States and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Lucy Lowis



Lucy Lowis is a Michigan based aspiring American music artist, who is 15 years old and is passionate about music since early childhood. The artist has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to pursue her passion in the field of music by launching her debut album called Seventh Cycle Soul, and she is welcoming music fans from around the world to make pledges and donations in this campaign.



Contact:



Contact Person: Ted Lowis

Company: Old Sound Tree Publishing

City: Plainwell

State: Michigan

Country: United States

Email: tedlowis@gmail.com

Website: www.lucylowis.com