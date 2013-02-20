Teenage Tracker Tracking System in Beta Stage for Android Smartphone Gives Parents Global Access to Teens

San Pedro de Alcantara, Malaga -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- The Teenage Tracker, an Android Smartphone Application tracking system, that allows parents to track their children, is currently under development with an anticipated launch date in the middle of May.



The tracking system, created by Pure App Studio, is available for the Android smartphone. This tracking system uses GPS navigation to keep track of the whereabouts of teens, and also gives audio and visual access to parents to help them monitor their children.



The Teenage Tracker allows the parents’ phone to act like a receiver and child’s phone to work as a transmitter. Once a secure connection is established, parents can listen in to what is going on around the child’s phone, and can access both frontal and back cameras. While the audio and video processes are activated, the child will not know that he/she is being monitored at any given time.



The Teenage Tracker is also equipped with Google Maps to provide real time information, such as the location of a child. As a result of using the tracking system, parents will know the exact location of their child’s phone; and, as a result, the location of their child.



The tracking system app installs on both phones – the parent’s phone and the child’s phone, and is visible on both phones. A child can easily see it and know that the app is present on his or her phone. And, the child can easily turn it off or even uninstall it. It is up to parents and their children to agree to the use of the tracking system on their phone.



Anton Drobi, co-founder of Pure App Studio, said, "Nothing else like our tracking system exists. We offer parents a way to use their Android Smartphones to know what their tweens and teenagers are doing any time of the day or night."



This tracking system connects through a Secure Peer-to-Peer (P2P) connection, which uses an ID, PIN combination, and algorithms that work on the server to provide a continuous stream of tracking data. Both phones must be connected to Internet either through 3/4G or WIFI. Once the connection is established, it remains as a secure connection so that no one else can see the feed.



Currently, Pure App Studio seeks crowd source funding for their one-of-a-kind tracking system through an IndieGoGo campaign, a crowd-funding platform, to raise capital for expanding the tracking system testing to 60,000 beta users and to develop a marketing plan.



Users who help fund Teenage Tracker on IndieGoGo will receive perks such as custom app creations, android handsets, and access to additional baby monitoring and car security apps released by Pure App Studio.



Teenage Tracker was first thought of in the summer of 2012, and the idea behind the tracking system app was to protect the creators’ families for personal use. The app and its platform have been in development since the 2nd of October 2012. Its Alpha version was publicly released on 1st of Feb. 2013, and it is available through Teenage Tracker’s official website and the IndieGoGo campaign.



About Teenage Tracker

Teenage Tracker [http://teenagetracker.net] is an Android smartphone application that allows parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts. Parents link their phones to the children’s phones with the app, which provides parents with streaming GPS data on the location of their children, as well as audio and visual feeds.