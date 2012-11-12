Teenagers and Drunk Driving - What Happens when Teens Drink and Drive

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- The issue of teenagers drinking and then getting into a car and driving is a societal one that must be addressed as a community. Part of the reason teens drink then drive is because of their age; they just don’t stop to think that they could die, or kill an innocent someone else. Teenagers who engage in drunk driving feel invincible, more so than their sober counterparts, and simply believe that they’re totally in control of the vehicle – even though they’re intoxicated.



Know More about How to Protect Teenagers Against Drunk Driving



Here are some facts about teenagers and drunk driving: One out of 10 kids aged 12 and 13 uses alcohol at least once a month. In just one year, 522 children under age 14 were arrested for DUI (driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs), and 113 of them were under 10 years old! As much as 70% of teens drink alcohol frequently, and 60% of teen deaths in car accidents were alcohol-related. Pretty scary stuff, huh? So what can be done to stop this problem and save society’s teens from premature death or devastating injury? Following are some thoughts about this question.



In order to prevent teenagers drunk driving, adults must give children the tools they need to stand up to peer pressure – one of the biggest reasons teens drink and drive – early on. Rather than beginning to talk to kids about alcohol abuse and its horrible results at age 12, start at age 6. Explain that female teens that get into the driver’s seat after drinking just one alcoholic beverage are 54 times more likely to be involved in a single-car accident than their sober counterparts. Tell them that it’s okay to play it smart and make their own, safe, decisions when they’re being pressured to drink and drive. The earlier children learn about how not to give in to peer pressure, the better the likelihood that they won’t drink and drive later on. As adults, lead by example and stay over at a friend’s house if imbibing alcohol, rather than driving home. Designate a person to be the evening’s driver, and that person will drink soda or juice all night. Don’t drive drunk, period!



http://Legal-yogi.com has a wealth of information about this topic and is always available to share it.