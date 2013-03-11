Teenagers Drinking and Driving Solution by Legal-Yogi Free Consultation

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com would like to share some thoughts about what has brought about this decrease, include:



- Tougher Laws against Drunk Driving

- Parent and/or Peer groups

- Lack of Access

- More Responsibilities for Teens



Harsher Laws Regarding Drunk Driving

For a first offense of DUI in Massachusetts, a person can receive a fine of $500-$5000, jail time of not more than 2 ½ years, and a 1-year license suspension. Also, anyone who refuses to take a field sobriety test automatically loses his license for 180 days. No teen wants to lose the license he so recently got, so the laws against teenagers drinking and driving are having a positive effect. Often, these same laws are sufficient to stop adults from repeating the behavior once they’ve been arrested for it.



MADD and SADD

MADD (Mothers against Drunk Driving) and SADD (Students against Dangerous Decisions) are two groups that have had a big effect on curtailing teenage drinking and driving occurrences. Both groups offer support meetings, advice about how to avoid driving drunk and positive reinforcement for teens that choose not to engage in such behavior. They also keep track of statistics of adult and teen drinking and driving, along with posting the results of the behavior. These two groups have made a big difference in how teens perceive themselves and others, giving them a more optimistic outlook on the world.



Restricted Access to Alcohol

Two decades ago, it was relatively easy for teens to get hold of alcohol. Sometimes their parents gave it to them and sometimes an older sibling did. Even friends or acquaintances of legal buying age would provide it to teens, just to have someone to “party” with. However they got it, once they did, the incidents of teenagers drinking and driving increased, often resulting in grievous bodily harm or death. Because laws for supplying teen’s alcohol have gotten tougher, kids can’t get drunk and drive as much these days as they did earlier.



Teens Have More Responsibilities

Years ago, teens were treated like children. They had no real responsibilities. Nowadays, kids have more true responsibilities, including successfully getting through 12 years or more of school. They also have more extracurricular activities to attend to. Many have to provide care for aging grandparents. Because they have more to concentrate on, teenage drinking and driving has decreased markedly.



