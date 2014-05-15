Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Teens and Tweens Technology Usage - UK - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Browse Detail Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/teens-and-tweens-technology-usage-uk-may-2014-report.html



For younger consumers, social media is set to become the favoured channel for communication between brands and customers or potential customers, as customer support, product reviews, advertising and potentially even e-commerce all migrate to social channels. High levels of interaction with brands though social channels will serve to empower the next generation of young consumers and encourage brands to improve customer relations, as any negative feedback or reviews can easily be broadcast to large proportion of a brand’s customer base.



Table of Content

Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations

Executive Summary

Market factors

European Commission and OFT weigh in on in-app purchasing debate

ISPs introduce Cameron-supported internet filters to protect children

Next-generation console releases to fuel recovery in the market

A falling average smartphone price could drive adoption among children

Entertainment hub positioning pushes consoles out of the bedroom

Booming tablet market cannibalises desktop and laptop sales

The consumer



Browse ICT Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



86% of children use a mobile device in the home

Figure 1: Technology used in the home, March 2014

Personal ownership is high for the majority of devices

Figure 2: Technology ownership, March 2014

Android continues to dominate, but iPhone 5C has boosted Apple’s share

Figure 3: Smartphone ownership, March 2014

Contract penetration is roughly on par with that of adults

Figure 4: Smartphone payment type, March 2014

Interaction with strangers is the primary parental concern

Figure 5: Parental concerns, March 2014

Children are most likely to have an equal input when making a purchase



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Web Site: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://deepmarketresearchreports.blogspot.com