ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Teens and Tweens Technology Usage - UK - May 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Teens and Tweens Technology Usage - UK - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
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For younger consumers, social media is set to become the favoured channel for communication between brands and customers or potential customers, as customer support, product reviews, advertising and potentially even e-commerce all migrate to social channels. High levels of interaction with brands though social channels will serve to empower the next generation of young consumers and encourage brands to improve customer relations, as any negative feedback or reviews can easily be broadcast to large proportion of a brand’s customer base.
Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Market factors
European Commission and OFT weigh in on in-app purchasing debate
ISPs introduce Cameron-supported internet filters to protect children
Next-generation console releases to fuel recovery in the market
A falling average smartphone price could drive adoption among children
Entertainment hub positioning pushes consoles out of the bedroom
Booming tablet market cannibalises desktop and laptop sales
The consumer
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86% of children use a mobile device in the home
Figure 1: Technology used in the home, March 2014
Personal ownership is high for the majority of devices
Figure 2: Technology ownership, March 2014
Android continues to dominate, but iPhone 5C has boosted Apple’s share
Figure 3: Smartphone ownership, March 2014
Contract penetration is roughly on par with that of adults
Figure 4: Smartphone payment type, March 2014
Interaction with strangers is the primary parental concern
Figure 5: Parental concerns, March 2014
Children are most likely to have an equal input when making a purchase
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