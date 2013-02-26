TeesTanks.com - the One Stop Shop for Branded Round Neck T-Shirts and Tanks Is Now Online

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- TeesTanks.com offers the latest in fashion and branded round neck shirts online, currently to be delivered in India with a plan to expand their delivery globally. TeesTanks.com is a one stop shop for different brands of round neck t-shirts and tank tops. They have their own brand called TeesTanks which focuses on giving the millennial unique graphic designs. These impressive and beautifully designed round neck tshirts are now available on their website www.TeesTanks.com. They also sell leading brands such as Tantra, Karma, Angry Birds, Mr. Men and Little Miss and are focused on adding more quality brands as they prosper.



TeesTanks.com is based in Pune, India and the company is targeting a niche market of graphic round neck t-shirts. There are already a lot of companies in the market but they want to be unique by offering an affordable price range and unique designs. They also offer some value added services like free gift wrapping, speedy shipping and seven day easy returns. As the summer approaches they have a very strong outlook for their products and they are planning to introduce tank tops and some accessories in a couple of months. TeesTanks has created a buzz in the graphic tee market after everyone has seen the impressive, aesthetic and unique designs that they offer.



TeesTanks.com has been very aggressive in the marketing of their brands by offering various free products through social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Tumblr. The traction that they have generated amongst the millennial is really unbelievable and the customer base has been providing very impressive reviews. The company is now thinking and investing in new ideas to increase their sales.



TeesTanks.com is planning on customer friendly promotional campaigns and offer a lot of excellent deals. They will always offer at least 10-20% less than the retail prices in the brick and mortar stores and cater their customer base, which is always in the lookout for deals and promotions. What has been really exciting is, their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/teestanks, which is doing exceptionally well and has got 1000+ genuine fans with in just a couple months after they launched. They have been offering a free t-shirt to a lucky fan every Monday as a token of appreciation.



The customers have been giving a lot of positive feedbacks and the number of site visitors has been increasing every day. They have tied up with CCAvenue® as their payment gateway which uses industry-standard Verisign’s 128 bit SSL (Standard Sockets Layer) Technology, which is used worldwide, for data encryption. This has made the customers feel secure in making purchases online and can use various payment methods like credit cards, net banking, debit cards and mobile payments. International customers can also use their payment modes and transact on TeesTanks.com using CCAvenue®. Within a couple of months from launch they already have an Alexa rating which only proves the customers belief in them.



For more information, please visit www.teestanks.com.



For Media Contact:

Company: www.TeesTanks.com

Email: wecare@teestanks.com

http://www.teestanks.com/