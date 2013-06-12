TeeT Shirts Announces That Everyone Can Now Design Their Own Stag and Hen Party T-Shirts

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- TeeT Shirts wishes to announce to the media and the global fraternity that everyone can now easily design their quality custom party T-Shirts and have them shipped to them at very competitive prices coupled with quantity discount offers.



Stag & Hen parties have become one of TeeT Shirts most popular fields of work and a popular event for many as well. Going for a Stag & Hen Party needs some exotic and fun filled wears that would complement the theme of the party. In very simple steps you will have your custom design ready. Visit Teet Shirts’ website and choose the colour of the T-Shirt that will fit with your party, the location of the party, the names of the people to attend, T-Shirt sizes and the number of T-Shirts for the order. Submit!



Teet Shirts offers a variety of other products and services including, Work wear, Football Strips, One-Off T-Shirts, Band T-Shirts, Hi-Vis Garments, Charity Events and Original T Shirts.



“We are passionate about what we do and that is why you see Teet Shirts’ products breaking the borders. At the same time, we also get involved in a number of charity works as a way to give back to the society that has always supported our venture.” says Warren, a co-founder.



About TeeT Shirts

TeeT Shirts is based in the heart of the England’s Black Country in a small town called Cradley Heath. It was founded by Warren Smith and Stephen Pitts in 2007. The two started the idea to emphasise on their pride in the Black Country heritage. TeeT Shirts has since become a global phenomenon and its Black Country slogans and designs have reached as far as the USA, Canada and Australia. Furthermore their custom Stag T-Shirts and Hen T-Shirts have been a roaring success; thousands of Teet Shirts have been sold for the community and beyond.



