Tejani Jewelry - Moving Forward with the Most Glamorous Wedding Jewelries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Tejani Bridal Jewelry presents its most glamorous line of wedding jewelleries for the month of February by unveiling some of the most beautiful and luxurious wedding bracelets, earrings and necklaces in the market. Starting off with their classic line of wedding bracelets that looks elegant, it has a classic look yet inspired with a modern flair. For a more artistic design, Tejani Jewels offers its statement bracelet that is finely crafted with floral and whimsical designs that brings out the sophistication of the bride.



Tejani Jewelry in collaboration with some of the most reputable jewelry-makers in the US and India has created a new collection of bridal necklaces that are already available this month. Their classic Y-shaped and round necklace have been adorned with brilliant stones, organic or white-round pearls and the ever famous sparkling Austrian crystals. Most of the wedding necklaces that are available in their collection have the standard length of 18” from end to end. These necklaces are available in antique silver, silver, antique gold, gold.



Also for this month, Tejani has stated the release of the new bridal earrings collection. Starting with their classic chandelier earrings that are intricately handcrafted to better compliment the wedding gown – for sure heads will turn when the bride walks the aisle wearing these earrings. Depending on the style that the client wants, the wedding earrings can be adorned with Austrian crystals, shimmering cubic zirconia, man-made pearls and it’s also available in gold, antique gold, antique silver and silver.



Tejani wedding brooches collection is now considered as one of New York City’s most prominent wedding jewelry company. With its owner Urvi Tejani, the company has succeeded in bringing affordable couture jewelries to thousands of brides all over the world. According to Urvi, “the Tejani collection is a stunning line of wedding jewelries that’s never out of style, handcrafted to the highest quality and within the bride’s budget.” So far, the jewelry collection that the company has produced is original and never an imitation of existing designs in the market.



This February, the new bridal jewelry collection from Tejani will combine both modern and ethnic designs. Bringing to the market the most sought after wedding jewelries that are unique and one of a kind. Every bride will surely want a Tejani Jewelry on her wedding day.



About Tejani.com

Tejani.com has been praised by brides across the USA. Their bridal jewelry collection has been featured in such publications as Brides Magazine, The Knot and Bazaar, and in the July 29th issue of O Magazine, Oprah Winfrey featured Tejani on her celebrated “O List.” Their jewelry pieces continue to stun brides with their splendour, exclusivity, and affordable prices.



PR/Media Inquiries:

Tejani.com

212.354.3144

press@tejani.com

262 West 38th Street

(between 7th and 8th Ave)

Suite 1507

New York, NY 10018

http://www.tejani.com