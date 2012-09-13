Teknet Launches New TeknetMarketing.co.uk Website Emphasising Search Marketing Services

Walsall, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- UK full-service SEO and Internet Marketing Agency Teknet have just announced the launch of TeknetMarketing.co.uk to bring greater awareness of their marketing services. Based in Birmingham, Teknet provides Search Engine Optimisation, PPC, Web Design, Content and Conversion Rate Optimisation to UK business websites.



Taking a business’s online presence from the first stage of focused website development to search marketing that yields long-term visitor growth and conversion rates involves numerous specialized disciplines and experts. While most businesses clearly have that conversion destination in focus, few understand how each part of the journey works together to bring them to that destination. In order to bring greater understanding and focus to the search marketing aspects of that journey for its clients throughout the UK, full-service Internet Marketing Agency Teknet has just launched TeknetMarketing.co.uk as the focus portal for their marketing services.



“While Teknet.org.uk will remain our primary Teknet portal for all of our services, our goal in creating separate portals for each of our service areas is to bring greater understanding and focus to each part of the process for our UK clients,’ said Teknet Managing Director Julian Salmon.



As a full-service SEO and Internet Marketing Agency, Teknet provides a wealth of search marketing services as well as IT support and reporting. The http://www.teknetmarketing.co.uk website will focus on presenting and promoting their search marketing services in particular, which include SEO, PPC, web design, content management and rate optimization.



With a focus on each client’s long-term online growth, Teknet’s SEO strategy combines superior content with high quality link building. As part of ensuring a massive return, they provide high quality one-way link building & on-site optimisation. Teknet also syndicates informative articles and fresh press releases to create a safe, mixed and highly effective link profile for each website to increase search engine visibility. “We can expertly steer clear of any technique that could potentially get a website penalized,” said Salmon.



In addition to custom web design & development from simple CMS brochure sites to eCommerce & bespoke solutions, Teknet can provide compelling content for client websites. Their in-house and freelance copywriting experts can provide compelling sales copy on product pages as well as news, blogs and press releases.



Teknet will also tweak meta titles and description tags to ensure that listings in the Google result pages are relevant and compelling. Indexing issues, site speed and site maps are also investigated and optimized. They can also construct and manage PPC campaigns and have adwords-qualified staff in house.



From visitor surveillance to testing of the website’s elements, Teknet leaves no stone unturned in the process of creating long-term increased conversions. “While this is only a portion of what we can provide to our clients, our mission with the addition of the search marketing-specific website is to give our clients a better understanding of search marketing-specific services, so that together, we can more easily match our services with their goals,” said Salmon. For more information, please visit http://www.teknetmarketing.co.uk



About Teknet

Based in Birmingham, Teknet is a full-service SEO and Search Marketing firm. Their areas of specialty include SEO, PPC, Web Design, Content and Conversion Rate Optimisation. In addition to their primary website portal that explains all of their varied services, Teknet has recently launched a search marketing website to provide greater understanding of their marketing-specific services.