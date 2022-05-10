Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- Teladoc Health, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Teladoc Health, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Purchase NY based Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally.



Teladoc Health, Inc. that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.09 billion in 2020 to over $2.03 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss declined from $485.13 million in 2020 to $428.79 million in 2021.



On April 27, 2022 Teladoc Health, Inc. reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Additionally, Teladoc lowered revenue guidance for the balance of the year.



Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) declined from $77.50 per share on April 4, 2022, to as low as $28.75 per share on April 28, 2022.



