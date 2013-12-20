Telco Company Profiles Australia 2nd Tier Rapid Consolidation in the 2nd Tier Market and the 2nd Tier Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Australia - Telco Company Profiles - 2nd Tier



Rapid consolidation in the 2nd tier market



The 2nd tier market



Developments in this market have been dominated by industry consolidation, a process that is set to continue over coming years. Moving towards a structurally separated regulatory environment with a NBN at the horizon, size really does matter.



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The other important development has been Telstra’s aggressive activities to increase its market share, particularly in the mobile and broadband sectors. This has been detrimental to a number of 2nd tier players, as has been reflected in their declining revenue in 2013. Nevertheless, there was an overall recovery in total revenue among these players in 2013, reflecting the benefits of scale brought about by market consolidation. Overal revenue for these operators, of about $3.9 billion, still accounts for less than 10% of the total telecoms market in Australia.



The NBN, and in particular the structural separation between infrastructure and services, is going to change the telecoms industry beyond recognition. Gone will be the days of regulatory gaming. A completely new industry structure will require collaboration and cooperation, rather than the destructive adversarial environment of the past.



However, before that open market is established, Telstra will still dominate the current market structure, and with its NBN bounty has deep pockets to invest in new opportunities. Another question is whether the design of the NBN will lead to true wholesale competition; or will it restrict this to a handful of players who can afford to build their presence in the 121 points of interconnect? This could well prove to be a critical strategic mistake.



The ACCC who approved this has already indicated that this will be one of the main areas it will be monitoring. The unique construction that offers backhaul competition could indeed be the facilitator in obtaining the competitive outcome needed to ensure that a dynamic system is developed which will lead to innovation.



Industry collaboration will also be needed to limit the necessity for more regulation. In a dynamic environment time is money and there is no longer room for year-long regulatory processes. Trust needs to be built up to facilitate much speedier dispute resolution, preferably preventing these disputes from arising in the first place. Some early indications are that NBN Co is willing to sit down and make changes where it makes sense to create a better wholesale and retail environment for all involved.



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Table of Contents



1. Telecoms Market Revenue Overview

1.1 Total telco market by major service

1.2 Wholesale market

1.2.1 The market into 2014

1.2.2 Wholesale revenue

1.3 Mobile market

1.3.1 Market overview and analysis

1.3.2 Revenue by service

1.3.3 Average revenue per user (ARPU)

1.4 Broadband market

1.4.1 Internet access revenues



2. National Broadband Network

2.1 Wholesale and Competition

2.1.1 The NBN (after the elections) and the competition issues

2.1.2 National Broadband Network – Policies and Regulations

2.1.3 Wholesale Product Overview

2.1.4 The NBN wholesale and PoI debate

2.1.5 NBN Co’s multicast service

2.1.6 Pricing Strategies

2.1.7 NBN Utility Management service – The Retail Clause

2.1.8 Do we need infrastructure-based competition?



3. Amcom Telecommunications Limited

3.1 Company information

3.1.1 Overview

3.2 Company analysis

3.2.1 Well defined strategies

3.2.2 Independence from others

3.2.3 National broadband network (NBN)

3.3 Financial results

3.3.1 Year 2013

3.3.2 Year 2012

3.3.3 Year 2011

3.3.4 Financial statistics

3.4 Products and services

3.4.1 Divisional overview

3.4.2 Amnet

3.4.3 Data Networks

3.5 Network

3.5.1 Fibre network overview

3.5.2 SABRENet and maintenance agreement

3.6 Acquisitions, alliances and subsidiary companies

3.6.1 Acquisition overview

3.6.2 Amcom acquires IP Systems (IPS)

3.6.3 Amcom acquires L7 IT group

3.6.4 Partnership with BlueFire cloud services

3.6.5 Subsidiary companies

3.7 Company history

3.7.1 Brief timeline – 1988 - 2013



4. iiNet

4.1 Company information

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Current issues

4.2 Financial results

4.2.1 Year 2013

4.2.2 Year 2012

4.2.3 Year 2011

4.3 Operating results

4.3.1 Subscriber statistics

4.4 Company analysis

4.5 Network

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 DSLAM rollout

4.5.3 Dark fibre

4.5.4 Fibre-to-the-Home (FttP)

4.5.5 iiNet’s plans for undersea network expansion taking shape

4.6 Acquisitions, alliances and subsidiary companies

4.6.1 Acquisition overview

4.6.2 Partnership with Polycom

4.6.3 Acquisition of ISP Westnet

4.6.4 Alliance with FOX Sports

4.6.5 Alliance with Hypernia

4.6.6 Alliance with Hybrid Television Services

4.6.7 Alliance with Hutchison

4.6.8 Amcom and PowerTel acquire stake in iiNet

4.6.9 Partnership with FetchTV

4.6.10 Acquisition of AAPT Consumer Division

4.6.11 Acquisition of Supernerd

4.6.12 Acquisition of TransACT

4.6.13 Acquisition of Internode

4.6.14 Acquisition of Adam Internet

4.7 Products and services

4.7.1 Home and SOHO

4.7.2 Business

4.7.3 Reselling agreements

4.8 Company history

4.8.1 Brief timeline – 1993 - 2013



5. Macquarie Telecom

5.1 Company information

5.1.1 Overview

5.2 Financial results

5.2.1 FY 2013

5.2.2 FY 2012

5.2.3 FY 2011

5.2.4 Operating revenues and statistical overview

5.3 Company Analysis

5.3.1 Leader in managed business services

5.3.2 National Broadband Network (NBN)

5.4 Data network

5.4.1 Metro Access Network (MAN)

5.4.2 Mobile network

5.5 Services

5.5.1 Hosting solutions

5.5.2 Telco

5.5.3 Management tools

5.5.4 Data centres

5.5.5 Macquarie Telecom Enterprise Cloud

5.6 Company history

5.6.1 Brief timeline – 1992 - 2013



6. M2 Telecommunications

6.1 Company information

6.1.1 Overview

6.2 Company analysis

6.2.1 Growing the company

6.2.2 Arriving in the top ten

6.3 Financial results

6.3.1 Year 2013

6.3.2 Year 2012

6.3.3 Year 2011

6.3.4 Financial statistics overview

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Fixed-line voice

6.4.2 Mobile

6.4.3 Internet

6.4.4 Brands

6.5 Products and services

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 M2 Telecom (retail)

6.5.3 M2 Wholesale

6.6 Acquisitions, alliances and subsidiary companies

6.6.1 Acquisition overview

6.6.2 Acquisition Dodo – 2013

6.6.3 Acquisition Eftel – 2013

6.6.4 Acquisition Primus Telecommunications – 2012

6.6.5 Acquisition Time Group – 2012

6.6.6 Acquisition of Flextalk – 2012

6.6.7 Acquisition of AUSTAR Mobile – 2011

6.6.8 Acquisition of Clear Telecoms (M2 Clear) – 2011

6.6.9 Acquisition of Bell Networks – 2010

6.6.10 Acquisition of Clever Communications – 2010

6.6.11 Acquisition of People telecom – 2009

6.6.12 Acquisition of Commander assets – 2009

6.6.13 Acquisition of Unitel Australia – 2008

6.6.14 Acquisition of Orion Telecom – 2007

6.6.15 Acquisition of Tenex Communications – 2007

6.6.16 Acquisition of Wholesale Communications – 2007

6.7 Company history

6.7.1 Brief timeline – 1999 - 2013



7. Foxtel

7.1 Company information

7.1.1 Overview

7.2 Operational results

7.2.1 2013

7.2.2 2012

7.2.3 2011

7.2.4 Subscriber statistics

7.2.5 Historic subscriber statistics

7.3 Financial results

7.3.1 FY 2013

7.3.2 FY 2012

7.3.3 FY 2011

7.3.4 Statistical financial overview

7.3.5 Historical statistical financial overview

7.4 Acquisitions, alliances and subsidiary companies

7.4.1 Acquisition of AUSTAR

7.4.2 Acquisition of Premium Movie Partnership (Showtime)

7.5 Products and services

7.5.1 Digital pay TV

7.5.2 Apps availability and the move to IPTV

7.5.3 FOXTEL further expanding IPTV availability

7.5.4 Optus resells 1Q HD

7.5.5 Triple-play services

7.5.6 Satellite services

7.5.7 Operating centres in Sydney and Melbourne

7.6 Company history

7.6.1 Brief timeline – 1994 - 2013



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8. Nextgen Networks Pty Limited

8.1 Company information

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Background information on company ownership

8.1.3 Recent developments

8.2 NBN - Regional Backbone Blackspots Program (RBBP)

8.2.1 Background information

8.3 Network

8.3.1 Overview

8.4 Products and services

8.4.1 Introduction

8.4.2 High-speed internet

8.4.3 Transmission

8.4.4 Data centres

8.4.5 Customised data solutions

8.5 Acquisitions and alliances

8.5.1 Nextgen acquires Silk telecom (Silk)

8.6 Company history

8.6.1 Brief timeline – 2000 - 2013



9. TPG Telecom

9.1 Company information

9.1.1 Overview

9.2 Company analysis

9.3 Latest developments

9.3.1 TPG offers low cost mobile broadband

9.3.2 TPG moves with TrustedCloud

9.3.3 Acquires AAPT

9.3.4 Secures mobile spectrum

9.3.5 Invests in subsea cable

9.4 Company divisional overview

9.4.1 Company structure

9.5 Network



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