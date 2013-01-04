TelcoDepot.com Gives Businesses the Advantage the Seek with Affordable VoIP Services

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Telco depot.com introduces new VoIP services affordable for growing businesses thereby giving them the advantage they need. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Locating the right VoIP services supplier can make or break a business’ VoIP strategy. Naturally, there are many VoIP services providers out there, but one needs a provider that has extensive experience and expertise in VoIP and VoIP services, with what it takes to point one in the right direction with regards to how to setup optimized VoIP services and the most optimal VoIP solutions for any specific set of business needs - TelcoDepot.com has all it takes to provide a smooth running and efficient VoIP platform for businesses of any size and industry.



The TelcoDepot VoIP service packages are value-added for all TelcoDepot customers. All TelcoDepot VoIP service packages feature virtually unlimited local and domestic long distance calling at very reasonable monthly rates for a 3 month period. Additional features and benefits are available with some VoIP service packages including additional channels and DID (Direct Inward Dialing) support.



TelcoDepot.com offers the following VoIP services*: TelcoDepot 3 months VoIP service (model: sp-1000), TelcoDepot 3 months service with additional VoIP channels (model: sp-1001), TelcoDepot direct inward dial (DID) numbers with 3 month service (model: sp-1002), TelcoDepot 3 month toll free channel with 6,000 minutes per quarter (model: sp- 1003), and TelcoDepot number porting fee (model: sp - 1009), all with free shipping.



* Subject to change - please make inquiries. Custom offers may also be available.



“At TelcoDepot.com, VoIP is our business, and we know VoIP services. Let us offer you VoIP services and solutions that are tailor-made for your business, and will help it grow to that next level you desire,” says Yaron Ram, a principal at Telco depot.com



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com VoIP services, including available offers, configuration options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/voip-services. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.