TelcoDepot.com Launches "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" PROMO on Xblue X-44 All-in-One VoIP Phone System for Businesses Till October 28

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Small business VoIP and phone system guru TelcoDepot has launched a PROMO on the market-leading Xblue X-44 All-in-One VoIP phone system for businesses. The promo, which will run until October 28, will allow businesses to purchase 1 Xblue X-44 online from TelcoDepot.com and get 1 absolutely free in return, up to a total of 4 phones (a customer may purchase up to 4 X-44 phones and receive 4 free X-44 phones during the promo only). TelcoDepot.com provides businesses with phone system equipment and telephony services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories and more, including VoIP phone system support. Shop online at TelcoDepot.com for leading phone system equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



The Xblue X-44 is hot property right now because it is the first total (all-in-one) small business phone system, complete with all the features of a comprehensive server-based phone system including voicemail and auto-attendant, without the additional server unit. Because no server is required and all the intelligence the phone needs to work as a total unit already resides inside the phone, businesses save money with the X-44.



Businesses also save on wiring and configuration costs, because the X-44 is fully plug-and-play and connects to your Wi-Fi network with the Xblue Wi-Fi telephone adapter. The X-44 completely eliminates the need for telephone wiring!



Some of the business phone system features of the X-44 include:



PoE option (no power supply needed); completely wireless installation option (via digitally integrated Wi-Fi bridge); the system uses the existing network and connects up to 4 VoIP lines (SIP trunks), up to 16 X-44 VoIP phones, and up to 16 private lines (DID numbers); full duplex speakerphone available with 6 line backlit LCD display, 4 interactive LCD buttons, “cell phone like” navigation keys, personal phonebook, caller ID, detailed call log, modular (24) button console, one-touch intercom dialing with busy telephone indication lights (optional), call hold, call transfer, 3-way conference call, internal paging, redial, headset jack, and integrated layer 2 Ethernet switch.



“The promo is our way of allowing businesses to take advantage of the power and cost-saving features of the X-44, especially growing businesses that need to lower costs while acquiring quality VoIP equipment. The X-44 does not need wiring or an additional server; it is a complete stand-alone VoIP solution with all the features of a server-based phone system - adding simplicity and saving costs. Also, the X-44 packs more performance and convenience features for the same low price as a traditional 4-line phone. With TelcoDepot.com, there are zero monthly contractual service fees - simply purchase your phone and start enjoying the all-inclusive features," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



The PROMO will run until October 28, and is subject to availability. Interested parties are advised to hurry while stock lasts. Up to 4 phone purchases are allowed per customer.



For any inquiries, or for more information about the “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” Xblue X-44 Multi-Line VoIP Phone System PROMO, please contact TelcoDepot.com Customer Service on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.