TelcoDepot.com Launches Small Business VoIP Solution: HandyTone VoIP Gateways, Quality & Affordable

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- TelcoDepot.com now stocks an expanded range of HANDYTONE brand VoIP gateways and analog telephony adapters. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of phone system equipment and services covering business phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, Avaya, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Quality cost-saving HANDYTONE VoIP gateways and analog telephony adapters from TelcoDepot.com enable reliable and high-performing VoIP networks to be created facilitating best-in-class business VoIP communications for small and mid-size businesses. TelcoDepot.com also stocks leading VoIP gateway products from Grandstream, Quintum and Adtran.



Leading SMB telecom solution provider TelcoDepot.com stocks the following HANDYTONE VoIP gateways and ATA’s:



HANDYTONE - HandyTone 701 (HT701) ATA, HandyTone 702 (HT702/704) ATA, HandyTone 704 (HT702/704) ATA (HandyTone provides next-generation, powerful 2/4-port IP ATA for residential users and small businesses. Enjoy the advantages of compact size, superb audio quality, strong security and auto-provisioning.)



“VoIP gateways and adapters are a critical constituent of efficiently distributed VoIP architectures, and they are useful for building networks that help small and medium scale businesses grow. Relatively low-cost and highly adaptable, HANDYTONE gateways from TelcoDepot.com provide a convenient plug-and-play solution for VoIP that really works," says TelcoDepot.com Principal Yaron Ram.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com VoIP gateways and accessories, including available systems, configuration options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/voip-gateways. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.