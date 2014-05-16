TelcoDepot.com Lists Basic Features of the Best VoIP Services on New Blog Post

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- VoIP phone systems leading company TelcoDepot.com posted a new entry on their official blog that lists the basic features some of the best VoIP phones have in common. As the post explains, VoIP developers are constantly upgrading their systems due to a growing demand.



According to the article, the annual growth of the VoIP industry could go from 12.9% to 15.3% by 2017, which encourages VoIP phones providers like TelcoDepot.com to offer useful tools for small and growing businesses (becoming the solution of choice for cost-effective communications).



As a business system, VoIP offers basic features like conference calls, call transfers, and call routing to external phones. All of these useful features enable remote work, because incoming calls can be automatically transferred to workers’ personal phones while they are out of the office.



The remote capabilities of the comprehensive telephone systems include the possibility to create virtual phone numbers and toll-free numbers. In other words, they create a trustworthy corporate image for customers, even when each team member works from a different location.



The blog post, entitled ‘What Makes the Best VoIP Service?’, reminds readers of the scalability of the product, and highlights that small businesses do not have to look for the phone systems with the most features; paying only for what they need is the smartest investment they could make.



TelcoDepot.com is an expert business phone systems provider, specialized in custom solutions for their clients. A complete catalog of products is available on the company’s website, and specific inquiries are also handled by their qualified agents at 1.800.390.1200.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.