TelcoDepot.com Offers NYC Motels New Gateway to Benefit from Cheaper VoIP

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- For many small businesses, like motels and boutique hotels, transitioning to a modern communications system can be difficult due to money constraints. Aware of that, TelcoDepot.com is now offering these small business owners an opportunity to acquire cheap VoIP services without the need to purchase new expensive equipment.



Well-known for providing business telephone systems throughout the New York metropolitan area, TelcoDepot.com is excited to present the HT-9006 gateway as a perfect solution for motels. The HT-9006 gateway allows motels and other hospitality and lodging businesses an opportunity to customize an economical hybrid VoIP solution to meet their needs.



According to these Tri-State area experts in telecommunications systems, VoIP phones offer businesses many valuable features. The HT-9006 features include 24 FXS telephone ports and up to 2 SIP server profiles per system. This gateway permits businesses to use their existing analog, fax and legacy PBX phone systems.



“We take pride in knowing that we have helped thousands of businesses in the Tri-state area modernize their phone systems in a cost effective way. By implementing cheap VoIP phone systems motels and hotels have all the benefits without the costly upgrades,” says a TelcoDepot.com spokesperson.



The professionals at TelcoDepot.com are dedicated to providing quality services and top of the line phone solutions at affordable prices. The HT-9006 gateway for motels and hotels is the ideal solution for creating a modern communications system which benefits overall customer service. More and more businesses are turning to VoIP services in order to attain a seamless communication experience.



To learn more about the new cheap VoIP solution visit TelcoDepot.com. For information on their extensive list of telecommunications equipment and services, please feel free to call 1-800-390-1200 and take advantage of their free expert advice.



About TelcoDepot.com

TelcoDepot.com is a supplier of top quality communications equipment. They are experts in business phone system solutions such as VoIP services, video conferencing equipment, video surveillance and phone system installation. Their highly educated and committed staff of professionals takes pride in carefully guiding customers in the selection of a business telephone system that offers the most functionality and features at a great price.